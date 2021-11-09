Imperial Valley College Selects Nuventive to Facilitate a Data-Informed Culture, Integrating Outcomes and Assessment Planning and Improvement Software Selected for Ability to Help IVC Build Internal Capacity for Problem-Solving Using Institutional Data

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuventive, a planning and improvement software leader for higher education, announced today that Imperial Valley College (IVC) selected the Nuventive Improvement Platform to transform its institutional planning and outcomes assessment processes. The Southern California institution chose Nuventive for its ability to facilitate a data-informed culture while simplifying processes for faculty and staff, as well as to foster strategic alignment with different types of plans.

The Nuventive Improvement Platform helps higher education institutions use information to innovate and continuously advance their most pressing initiatives, from strategic planning to accreditation, learning outcomes, program review, and more. IVC is part of the California Community Colleges (CCC) system, of which many institutions use the Nuventive platform.

"We rolled out Nuventive at the same time as our new Tableau business intelligence system," said Yolanda Cataño, Interim Associate Dean of Institutional Effectiveness, Equity, and Student Success at Imperial Valley College. "We were looking for a solution that would facilitate the program review narrative without going to multiple screens. With Nuventive, we can now see the narrative next to the information sources in a single screen."

Moving away from a labor-intensive, spreadsheet-based process, IVC also uses mapping between Nuventive and Canvas, the learning management system in use by the CCCs, to align tasks in conjunction with program review. "This lets us see the bigger picture, so we can highlight successes, needs, challenges, and barriers," Cataño adds. "By giving faculty and staff a voice, it helps them highlight ongoing efforts, versus feeling threatened by data."

"One of the most amazing parts of this transformation was the collaborative relationship with Nuventive," Cataño noted. "The whole team was so responsive to our needs – from presentations to the president to setting up the solution in an attainable way, so we didn't have to change our processes to use it. Now that we're launched, they've helped us identify and implement upgrades to our processes to make it even easier for faculty and staff to utilize Nuventive for institutional planning."

The Nuventive Improvement Platform:

Supports any planning, improvement, or transformation initiative.

Brings structure and continuous improvement to the full lifecycle of planning, collection, analysis, action, and evaluation.

Builds individual and institutional capabilities for improvement that can be applied to future initiatives.

"We're excited to support Imperial Valley College as they advance their data-informed culture, as part of a growing movement in higher education" said Nuventive CEO Dr. David Raney. "By organizing the information higher education institutions already have by business process and putting it in context for each user, institutions can manage any improvement process consistently and truly create a learning organization."

