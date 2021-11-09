Infor and Comet: Process Optimization Passes Through the Multi-Tenant Cloud

VIMERCATE, Italy, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Comet Spa, an Italian company and world leader in the production of pumps for agriculture, and an important player in industrial pumps and professional pressure washers, has chosen Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, on the Infor Cloud powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The solution will also be implemented in Lavorwash Spa, a group company active in the production of cleaning machinery, with the aim of simplifying and standardizing the business processes of the two companies.

The Comet Group, founded in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in 1959, now has over 750 employees and is recognized for the excellence and construction quality of its products, distributed in over 130 countries around the world. The wide range of products and accessories have positioned the company at the highest levels for pressurized water technology. In 2017, Comet acquired Lavorwash, a famous manufacturer of cleaning equipment for domestic and professional use. Both companies are part of the Emak Group holding.

Comet selected the Infor solution because of its high functional coverage on individual industrial processes and the greater safety in the implementation path provided by Infor Implementation Accelerators.

Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise, built as a composable ERP platform with Infor OS leveraging AWS, offers high levels of security, disaster recovery and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as a low total cost of ownership. It will allow Comet to increase performance and efficiency in essential areas for the manufacturing company, such as production planning, finance, supply chain, improving data availability and operations. The advantages offered by the multi-tenant cloud, with maintenance and updates managed as part of the service offering, is further enriched with the regular release of new features and processes made available on the platform.

The main project objectives that Comet aims to achieve include an increase in the company's competitiveness, resulting from the standardization of processes and the use of technologically advanced tools made available by the Infor CloudSuite. The simplification of the application portfolio is an important driver for containing costs and reducing waste.

The go-live is scheduled for early 2023 in the Italian offices of Comet and Lavor, with the intention of extending the use of the solution to foreign offices in the future.

"Infor proved to be the ideal choice for our company. We have found in Infor CloudSuite Industrial Enterprise a specific solution for the manufacturing sector in which we operate, which will allow us to achieve a high level of standardization between the Comet and Lavor processes, favoring collaboration and integration between the two companies," said Roberto Bertani, Comet Spa's organization & innovation manager.

"We are happy and proud to support the Comet Group as it pursues growth worldwide, with a single application solution and excellent operational and control processes, available 24 hours a day, regardless of the production model and distribution structure adopted," said Bruno Pagani, Infor's country manager for Italy. "Infor is the ideal solution for Italian multinationals that produce and export around the world, the real beating heart of our economy."

About Comet

The Comet Group is based in Reggio Emilia, it is an international industrial reality with over 60 years of history, made up of about 850 employees with a turnover just under 200 million euros. Sixteen companies distributed all over the world, including subsidiaries and commercial, have the opportunity to offer to the market the 3 product's divisions that we include in our production. The Agriculture Division of which we are world leaders in the production and distribution in the international markets, the Industrial Pumps Division and the Cleaning Division. In the latter division we might include the pressure washers, vacuum machines, Floor Care products and Cleaning machines in general. A reality of absolute importance that competes in the major world markets, by confronting with the most qualified and professional competition. In Comet we work every day with and for our customers, to provide concrete solutions to their needs: our goal is to bring the Customer Experience to a new level, setting new benchmarks in our industry. www.comet-spa.com

About Lavorwash

Lavorwash was founded in 1975 in Pegognaga (Mantua), it produces and distributes a wide range of products for home and professional Cleaning worldwide: high pressure washers, vacuum cleaners, floor scrubber dryers, sweepers and steam generators.

In 2017 Lavorwash became part of the Comet Group, thus constituting one of the most dynamic and growing companies in the entire Italian manufacturing. www.lavor.com

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com .

