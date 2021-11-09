MediaMath and IBM Watson Advertising Strengthen Relationship to Deliver Transparent, Addressable Weather-Based Ad Targeting Weather Targeting Solution Provides Brands and Agencies using MediaMath's DSP the Opportunity to Break Free from Traditional Identifiers

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaMath, the acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading brands and agencies, has integrated its demand side platform (DSP) with IBM Watson Advertising Weather Targeting to offer increased digital advertising precision and effectiveness while addressing new privacy standards. IBM Watson Advertising Weather Targeting is now available within the MediaMath DSP to help brands turn the relationship between weather by location and complex data sets like health conditions, product sales and consumer activity into actionable solutions – without relying on third-party cookie data.

"Weather can be a predictor of consumer intent and behavior. Given the advertising industry's current state of volatility, we're committed to providing data that brands and agencies can rely on," said Sheri Bachstein, CEO of The Weather Company and GM of IBM Watson Advertising. "Our continued collaboration with MediaMath enables brands and agencies to support their audience engagement efforts with addressable, performant solutions, all while advancing privacy-forward strategies."

IBM Watson Advertising Weather Targeting combines Nielsen sales data, Watson Health insights and near real-time weather forecasting to highlight conditions that are optimal for driving ad campaign efficiency, content resonance, as well as overall consumer engagement. Powered by the world's most accurate weather forecaster ,[1] The Weather Channel, an IBM Business, Watson Advertising Weather Targeting marries weather's ability to help drive action with Watson AI's capability to aggregate and analyze complex data sets. This unique combination can help brands deliver ads efficiently when and where they matter most to help drive consumer action without traditional identifiers.

Together with MediaMath's SOURCE ecosystem, marketers have access to premium inventory to drive the right engagement with the right audience for the right value. SOURCE provides a new signal and data foundation that allows for better supply-path optimization and algorithm decisioning. It combines technical and commercial integrations with select partners along the digital advertising supply chain so that advertising is addressable, accountable and aligned. This integration expands MediaMath's longstanding collaboration with IBM and further strengthens both brands' collective commitment to support advertising's open web.

"Given the importance of digital advertising to corporate outcomes, and the trust challenge of marketing inside of walled gardens, the need for scaled, open, enterprise solutions has never been greater," said Joe Zawadzki, Founder and CEO of MediaMath. "Our collaboration with IBM signals continued progress in our collective efforts to put brands and agencies in control of their current marketing programs while delivering flexible, efficient and effective omnichannel campaigns into the future."

About MediaMath

MediaMath is the demand-side platform that offers the most powerful off-the-shelf and custom capabilities for brands to reach and influence customers and prospects on any screen, making it possible for the world's leading advertisers and their agency partners to deliver personalized digital advertising across all connected touchpoints. Over 9,500 marketers in 42 countries use our enterprise software every day to launch, analyze, and optimize their digital advertising campaigns across display, native, mobile, video, audio, digital out of home, and advanced TV formats. Founded in 2007 as a pioneer in "programmatic" advertising, MediaMath has won Best Account Support by a Technology Company for two years in a row in the AdExchanger Awards.

MediaMath is leading an industry-wide effort to create a 100% accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through SOURCE ecosystem. SOURCE by MediaMath is a technical and commercial framework for agencies, brands, tech companies, and content owners designed to provide long-term sustainable solutions for a clean digital media supply chain with brand-safe, viewable inventory. To learn more about how MediaMath helps innovative marketers delight their customers and drive real business outcomes, follow us at @mediamath or visit www.mediamath.com.

