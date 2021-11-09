Nanoscope has demonstrated functional vision restoration in patients blinded by retinitis pigmentosa using its patented Multi-Characteristic Opsin optogenetic gene therapy

Nanoscope President to Present at Eyecelerator during the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2021 Annual Meeting, Nov. 11, in New Orleans, LA Nanoscope has demonstrated functional vision restoration in patients blinded by retinitis pigmentosa using its patented Multi-Characteristic Opsin optogenetic gene therapy

BEDFORD, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing optogenetic gene therapies for treatment of retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that Co-founder and President Samarendra Mohanty, Ph.D., will make a presentation at the Eyecelerator on November 11, 2021, as part of the annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) in New Orleans, LA. AAO is the world's largest association of eye physicians and surgeons.

Dr. Mohanty will discuss Nanoscope's proprietary Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform for restoring vision in patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP), regardless of genetic mutations. MCO has a unique mechanism of action and characteristics of being fast, broadband, and ambient-light sensitive allowing vision restoration in different natural or recreational light surroundings.

"We think the key to addressing retinal degenerative diseases is to bring forth therapies that restore meaningful vision in everyday conditions", said Sulagna Bhattacharya, CEO of Nanoscope.

Nanoscope's lead product, MCO-010, is in a Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for treatment of RP (NCT04945772). Results are expected in Q4 2022. In a Phase 1/2a open label trial of MCO-010, all 11 RP patients experienced restoration of vision to a level sufficient to resume activities of daily living.

Nanoscope is also developing MCO for Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy. MCO gene therapy has received orphan drug designations from the FDA for RP and Stargardt disease.

Dr. Mohanty's presentation will be part of the Eyecelerator's Retina Spotlight session on "Geographic Atrophy and Optogenetic Treatment Advances on the Horizon" from 11:15 am to 12:00 pm in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing optogenetic therapies for giving sight to the millions of blind individuals suffering from retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's pipeline includes optogenetics based retinal regeneration therapy for patients with retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and other IRDs as well as macular degenerations. Nanoscope is also advancing a proprietary non-viral laser gene delivery platform for targeted MCO therapy of geographic atrophies. For more information visit: https://nanostherapeutics.com/

