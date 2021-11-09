New Appery.io Online Store Template Makes Ecommerce Development Simple for Businesses

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel, a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms, products and applications, today announced that Appery.io, a leading low-code app development platform, has released an online store addition to their Appery.io Templates. The Appery.io Online Store App template will help users build their own online store business apps without the need for mastering app coding.

Learn more and sign up for a free trial of Appery.io: https://appery.io/online-store-app

Appery.io users who are already selling online with Shopify or considering integrating Shopify services into their mobile app will be able to use the Online Store App template to get the Ecommerce side of their businesses up and running quickly and easily.

"We knew that a large majority of our community was using e-commerce for their business apps, so we decided to create an online store template to make that process even easier," said Eldar Chernitsky, Head of Product at Exadel. "This specific template was designed for business owners who are looking for an easily customizable layout that requires minimal development or technical skills. With the Online Store App Template, users can quickly set up an eCommerce space for their business and modify the app experience without having any technical development skills."

No special training is needed to use the app. From the homepage, users can simply choose the product they like, specify parameters (size, color, etc.) and add it to the cart (to be able to create the first store in Shopify, users will need a Shopify account).

Learn more about the Online Store App Template: https://docs.appery.io/docs/online-store-app-template

About Exadel

Exadel is a software engineering company that delivers the digital platforms, products, and applications our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to our customers. Exadel is the creator of Appery.io, a leading low code development platform. Since the advent of the cloud, Exadel has helped companies get the most out of their data, reducing expenditure and increasing scalability and access. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, we are proud of our long history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit exadel.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter @exadel.

