Sandata Announces Emmet O'Gara as New Chief Executive Officer

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata is pleased to announce the appointment of Emmet O'Gara as the organization's next Chief Executive Officer.

Sandata Announces New Mobile Visit Verification(TM) Solution (PRNewsfoto/Sandata Technologies, LLC)

Mr. O'Gara brings more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare payer, provider, and employer markets. Most recently, O'Gara served as Executive Vice President, Group President of Population Health Management (PHM) at HMS, a publicly traded healthcare technology company. In this role, he oversaw all aspects of the company's PHM business development, product innovation, and delivery capabilities. Prior to that, O'Gara held leadership roles at MedeAnalytics, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Ernst & Young, and Cigna Healthcare.

"I'm honored to be joining the Sandata team," said O'Gara. "Sandata not only demonstrates an outstanding history in healthcare technology, but represents an incredible future moving forward. Our company aligns with my own passion for the healthcare and home care industry, my experience with managed care organizations, and a commitment to innovation for improved member outcomes."

As Sandata concludes a successful 2021 including growth with new state contracts in Missouri and California, O'Gara looks forward to expanding the footprint of Sandata's home care and provider networks. Additionally, he will bring unique insights with Sandata technologies value to managed care organizations as well as leading a multi-tier strategy to be the home care technology provider of choice.

"We could not ask for a better leader to take the helm at Sandata," says Tim Bacci, former CEO of Sandata. "I'm proud of the Sandata team and what we have accomplished together this year. Emmet's in-depth knowledge of the healthcare technology space is a great catalyst for the company to accelerate ongoing success."

"I look forward to working together with Tim and the entire leadership team for a smooth transition," added O'Gara. "We are all committed to moving forward with the great work in progress, elevating our strategic approach, and continuing our positive impact on the market throughout the coming year."

About Sandata

Sandata Technologies, LLC, is a leading U.S. provider of technology that makes it easier for Medicaid payers and providers to work together from day one. As a national EVV leader, Sandata's suite of solutions offers its 15,000-plus agencies, 20 state Medicaid departments, and 50-plus managed care organizations the tools and capabilities to advance quality of care and improve patient and client outcomes. Customers are supported by an incredible team of Sandata experts. For more information, visit sandata.com.

