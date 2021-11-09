Surefire Local's Mory Watkins Recognized as a Tech CFO Star by DCA Live Experienced B2B SaaS executive recognized as one of the Washington DC-region's high-growth tech finance and operations leaders

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local ( www.surefirelocal.com ), providing the industry's most powerful modern marketing intelligence platform built for local SMBs to efficiently and predictably generate revenue and profits, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Mory Watkins has been named a Tech CFO Star by DCA Live.

DCA Live is the leading source of intelligence on issues shaping Washington, DC business, providing insight and perspective on management trends and challenges. Mory's recognition adds to the company's historic growth in 2021, as Surefire Local was recognized as a Red Hot Company by DCA Live back in July.

As CFO at Surefire Local, Mory has been instrumental in guiding the company forward in 2021. His deep experience in scaling SaaS businesses with regards to operations, acquisitions, and capital has helped position Surefire Local for at-scale operations in 2022 as the company prepares for its next phase of accelerated growth. The company will look to expand on its mission by helping entrepreneurs across the world save more time, maximize ROI, and grow profitably by utilizing its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™.

Congratulations to all the CFOs recognized in the 2021 class of Tech CFO Stars by DCA Live: http://dca-live.com/2021-tech-cfo-stars .

