CTA Announces Official Media Days Schedule for CES 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced the official lineup for CES® 2022 Media Days, an exclusive, media-only event that takes place in Las Vegas before CES opens to the tech industry. As the launching pad for major tech announcements, Media Days will give registered media access to news-breaking press conferences and CES Unveiled Las Vegas, a hands-on preview of the products being launched at CES 2022. Media can also join CTA's Tech Trends to Watch presentation.

Media Days will take place Monday, Jan. 3 and Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV. For those who cannot travel to Las Vegas, select content will be streamed to the CES digital platform.

Media Days will feature the world's leading tech brands, including first-time CES exhibitors, as they make product announcements before the show floor opens. The CES 2022 Media Days exhibitor lineup includes:

Bosch

Canon

Continental AG

DailyPay

Doosan Bobcat

Hisense

Hyundai

Intel

John Deere

LG Electronics

Magna International

OMRON Healthcare

Panasonic

Procter & Gamble

Qualcomm

Sony

Valeo

VinFast

ZF Group

Media will gain exclusive insight on the latest tech research and trends to watch during CES 2022 at CTA's anticipated annual presentation – Tech Trends to Watch. This media-only event will take place at 4 PM on Monday, Jan. 3. Attendees will get early access to Unveiled Las Vegas, the official media event of CES. Beginning at 5 PM, media can meet with exhibitors and get a sneak peek at the groundbreaking innovations expected at CES 2022.

Following a full day of exhibitor press conferences on Jan. 4, Samsung will deliver the CES pre-show keynote address at 6:30 PM in the Venetian's Palazzo Ballroom. The CES featured speakers page will be updated as additional speakers are announced.

Complimentary shuttle service for media will run from select official CES hotels to Mandalay Bay during Media Days. Shuttles will also be available to take media from Mandalay Bay to the pre-show keynote at the Venetian's Palazzo Ballroom on Jan. 4. Lunch is available to registered CES media in the Mandalay Bay media room (Level 2, Breakers Ballroom) on Jan. 4. CES 2022 exhibit halls will open at 10 AM on Jan. 5.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, Wednesday, Jan. 5 to Saturday, Jan. 8, with Media Days taking place Monday, Jan. 3 to Tuesday, Jan. 4. Global audiences will have access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Registration is now open for industry and media attendees. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and the media page for all press resources.

