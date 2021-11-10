Textainer to Participate in NYSE Investor Access Day

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH; JSE: TXT) ("Textainer", "we" and "our"), one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers, today announced that Olivier Ghesquiere, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Chan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the NYSE Investor Access Day on November 16, 2021. Ghesquiere and Chan will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

A copy of the Company's current investor presentation is available on the Investor Relations portion of the Company's website at https://investor.textainer.com.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world's largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 4.3 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world's leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials, and we are one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT).

