Gaotu Techedu Inc., CLASS ACTION Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is December 20, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ("Goldman Sachs") and Morgan Stanley ("Morgan Stanley"), on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired American Depository Shares (ADS) of the company known as Gaotu Techedu Inc., ("Gaotu" or the "Company") (NYSE: GOTU), which was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc., between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

(PRNewsfoto/Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman )

Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are global financial services institutions that served as prime brokers for Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos"), a family office with $10 billion under management, helping Archegos make trades and lending it capital in the form of margin lending.

According to the filed Complaint, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold a large amount of Gaotu shares during the Class Period while in possession of material, non-public information about Archegos and its need to fully liquidate its position in the Company because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Defendants Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses combined.

