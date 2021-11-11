Norfolk Southern opens new headquarters building in Atlanta Focus on operational success, sustainability, and employee wellness at center of two-year project

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today formally opened its state-of-the-art headquarters in Midtown Atlanta following a ribbon-cutting ceremony that featured Governor Brian P. Kemp, Senator Raphael Warnock, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Norfolk Southern employees, and civic and business leaders from across Atlanta.

Norfolk Southern opens new 750,000-square-foot headquarters in Atlanta, GA Wednesday November 10, 2021. From left to right Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA), Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp, Norfolk Southern Chairman, President & CEO James Squires, Colin Connolly (Cousins Properties), Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D-Atlanta), Norfolk Southern Chief Transformation Officer Annie Adams, Dr. Eloisa Klementich (Invest Atlanta), Gov. Nathan Deal (R-GA)

"There are many reasons we are proud to call Atlanta home. The city is diverse and culturally rich, with amenities that will ensure our employees and their families thrive. We are committed that Norfolk Southern and its people will be more than just residents of Atlanta – we plan to be engaged community partners, committed to the future of our new home," said Jim Squires, chairman, president and CEO of Norfolk Southern.

When Norfolk & Western merged with Southern Railway in 1982 to form Norfolk Southern, the headquarters was located in Norfolk, Virginia, while the company's operations and technology leadership was located in Atlanta.

"To be a leader in today's rapidly evolving transportation and logistics market, the company needed to be more agile and work more collaboratively across organizational boundaries," said Executive Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer Annie Adams. "Our new building brings us together in a central location, which was designed to boost collaboration and innovation."

Norfolk Southern plays a critical role driving the U.S. economy, providing freight transportation for industrial, agriculture, energy, consumer products, e-commerce, and more. The company employs 19,000 employees across its footprint, of which 3,000 will call the new headquarters home. The building enhances the company's presence in Georgia, which dates to the mid-1840's.

"Norfolk Southern's presence will help accelerate the city's competitive advantage in technology. Today our data scientists, engineers, and IT professionals are using artificial intelligence, machine vision, and advanced analytics to make the railroad industry safer, and improve service for our customers," added Squires. "At the same time, we will continue to lead our industry in sustainability. Today's locomotives are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight over land."

The 750,000-square-foot building rests on a 3.4-acre campus in Tech Square – a nexus of talent and innovation. For Norfolk Southern, sustainability and employee health and wellness were front and center in designing this new space. The company's new headquarters is built to LEED version 4 specifications and aims to one of the first LEED Gold certified office buildings in Georgia. The building features:

Two modern architecture glass towers with a connecting campus-style hub

Touchless technology from top to bottom

Open workspaces, street-level plazas, and rooftop terraces

Employee amenities, including a restaurant-like food hall, 24/7 fitness center, on-site daycare, a coffee shop, art installations, and an artist in residence studio

Partners integral to the construction and design of the new headquarters include: Cousins Properties, HITT Contracting, HKS, Inc., HOK, Holder Construction, JLL, and Pickard Chilton.

