South Texas Vocational Technical Institute-San Antonio Recognized as School of Distinction

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Texas Vocational Technical Institute-San Antonio (STVT-SA) is proud to announce it was recently recognized with the prestigious "School of Distinction Award" by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), an honor given to ACCSC-accredited institutions that have gone above and beyond in meeting the agency's rigorous accreditation requirements and have a strong track record in providing quality educational programs for its students.

"Congratulations to South Texas Vocational Technical Institute on being named a 2021 ACCSC School of Distinction," says Michale McComis, Ed., Executive Director of the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). "Through this award, ACCSC recognizes the school's commitment to providing quality education through best practices and a focus on student achievement. Take pride in your success and the success of your students, and please continue to serve the San Antonio community with distinction."

To achieve the ACCSC School of Distinction Award, schools like STVT have not only demonstrated a commitment to the expectations and rigors of ACCSC accreditation, but have delivered valuable educational programs for students and graduates. STVT completed the accreditation process without any findings of non-compliance and satisfied all requirements necessary to be in good standing with the Commission – a feat not easily achieved.

"To be selected as an ACCSC School of Distinction for 2020-2021 solidifies what we do here matters. STVT-SA stands proud because we have the honor and privilege to provide to our communities the opportunity to learn a trade that will change their lives and allow for success for them and their families. Our commitment to our students is what drives us," said STVT-SA Executive Director Rogelio Medina. "Our integrity is what keeps us focused to ensure we exceed our students' needs to help them fulfill their goals for their futures."

The award means a great deal to the San Antonio community as well, as it showcases the level of education the school provides.

About South Texas Vocational Technical Institute-San Antonio

South Texas Vocational Technical Institute is dedicated to helping students find their individual career paths. We offer an educational experience for each of our students, allowing them to get a hands-on learning experience that will help prepare them for the future. STVT offers a variety of programs in several different fields including Business, Healthcare, and Skilled Trades. STVT campuses are located in Brownsville, Corpus Christi, McAllen, San Antonio and Weslaco. Learn more at stvt.edu.

View original content:

SOURCE South Texas Vocational Technical Institute-San Antonio