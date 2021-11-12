If you drank water supplied by the Town of Petersburgh Public Water System or from a private well in the Town of Petersburgh, or owned or rented property in the Town of Petersburgh, you could get benefits from a class action settlement.

If you drank water supplied by the Town of Petersburgh Public Water System or from a private well in the Town of Petersburgh, or owned or rented property in the Town of Petersburgh, you could get benefits from a class action settlement.

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Faraci Lange, LLP and Seeger Weiss LLP announce a proposed settlement with Tonoga, Inc. (d/b/a "Taconic") ("Defendant") in a class action lawsuit about the effects of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) contamination in the Town of Petersburgh.

The Settlement includes all individuals who: (1) ingested water at a property that was supplied by the Town Public Water System or from a private well in the Town of Petersburgh in which PFOA has been detected and underwent blood serum tests that detected a PFOA level in their blood above 1.86 µg/L; or any natural child who was born to a female who meets and/or met the above criteria at the time of the child's birth and whose blood serum was tested after birth and detected a PFOA level above 1.86 µg/L ("Medical Monitoring Settlement Class Members"); (2) are or were owners of real property who obtain or obtained their drinking water from the Town Public Water System and who purchased that property on or before February 20, 2016 ("Town Water Property Damage Class Members"); (3) are or were owners of real property located in the Town of Petersburgh within a seven-mile radius of Defendant's Facility and who obtained their drinking water from a privately-owned well contaminated with PFOA and occupied that property at or around February 20, 2016 ("Private Well Property Damage Class Members"); and (4) are or were owners or renters of real property located in the Town of Petersburgh within a seven-mile radius of the Defendant's Facility and who obtain or obtained their drinking water from a privately-owned well contaminated with PFOA and occupied that property at or around February 20, 2016 ("Private Well Nuisance Class Members").

The Defendant has agreed to create a $23,464,362 Settlement Fund to make payments to Property Damage and Private Well Nuisance Settlement Class Members, pay for a fifteen-year Medical Monitoring Program, as well as pay for attorneys' fees and costs, service awards, and settlement administration. You must submit a Claim Form by April 4, 2022 to receive Settlement benefits.

If you are included in the Settlement and do nothing, your rights will be affected, and you won't get any Settlement benefits. If you don't want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself from it by February 28, 2022. If you don't exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlement by February 28, 2022.

For more information, go to www.petersburghpfoasettlement.com or call 1-888-876-0855.

View original content:

SOURCE Faraci Lange, LLP and Seeger Weiss LLP