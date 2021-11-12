It's Turkey Time! 7-Eleven Rolls Out the Thanksgiving Turkey Sub

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 7-Eleven, Inc. is getting into the turkey day spirit with the rollout of its Thanksgiving Turkey Sub. Great for a lunch, midday snack, or as a main dish on friendsgiving, the Thanksgiving Turkey Sub is now available for a limited time only at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide.



Enjoy the Thanksgiving Turkey Sub at Participating 7-Eleven® Stores for A Limited Time

Packed with shaved Butterball turkey, sharp white cheddar cheese and cranberry mayo, this festive sub marks the debut of 7-Eleven's signature stuffing-flavored roll. You read that right, the roll is stuffing flavored. America's largest convenience retailer knows that stuffing is everyone's favorite side dish and so this roll—incorporating flavors from a vegetable blend and stuffing-flavored base—was created to satisfy that homemade stuffing craving you've had since last November. This bold seasonal offering can be found in the cold case for just $4.99.



"There's a lot to be thankful for this year," said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven fresh food product director. "We know how much our customers look forward to our seasonal offerings, and we're delighted to contribute to the fun and spirit of Thanksgiving with satisfying food that reminds our customers of those comforting holiday moments. Plus, with the cost of Thanksgiving dinner predicted to be higher than ever this year, we're thrilled to provide a delicious meal at a great value."

What would a (Thanksgiving) Turkey Sub be without a side of chips? Customers can add some crunch to their meal with 7-Eleven's 7-Select™ Kettle Chips. With flavors like original, salt and pepper or jalapeno to add an extra kick, these chips paired with the LTO Thanksgiving Turkey Sub are sure to take the meal to Eleven.

Those who are looking to get the most out of 7-Eleven's seasonal treats—because let's be real, there's always room for seconds (and thirds)—are encouraged to join 7Rewards® for awesome exclusive offers and discounts. With 50 million members and counting, 7Rewards is the popular proprietary loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases.



Busy figuring out how to answer unwanted questions from family members at Thanksgiving dinner or how exactly you're going to cook that turkey? 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW® app can bring the Thanksgiving Turkey Sub, wine and beer for partygoers, delicious freshly baked goods, a wide variety of 7-Select snacks and more to customers' doorsteps. 7NOW delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes.

The 7-Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

