Lantern Pharma to Host Virtual KOL Event on the Potential Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer with Drug Candidate LP-184 on November 18th, World Pancreatic Cancer Day

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development, today announced it will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event regarding the potential treatment of pancreatic cancer utilizing Lantern Pharma's drug candidate LP-184, on World Pancreatic Cancer Day, Thursday, November 18th at 12:00 pm EST.

The event will be cohosted by:

Dr. Igor Astsaturov , an established, NCI-funded, physician scientist and co-leader of the Marvin & Conchetta Greenberg Pancreatic Cancer Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center

Dr. Ira Sharp , retired internal medicine specialist, as well as a pancreatic cancer survivor and cancer patient advocate

Dr. Kishor G. Bhatia , Chief Scientific Officer of Lantern Pharma

The event will feature discussions on the recent advances of LP-184, a PTGR1-activated small molecule that leverages DNA repair deficiency to selectively eradicate pancreatic cancers, and potential clinical uses of LP-184 in an upcoming Phase I clinical trial.

Lantern Pharma's Virtual KOL Event details are as follows:

Thursday, November 18, 2021 , 12:00 pm EST- 1:00 pm EST

To register for the webinar, please sign up here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/4916366404903/WN_91paHQLiR9ixOTIcm82B6g

A replay of the webinar will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website: ir.lanternpharma.com

Pancreatic cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States with a five-year survival rate of 7.9% and a 10-year survival rate of just 1%. GLOBOCAN estimates that for pancreatic cancer there are approximately 490,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer globally on an annual basis, with over 62,000 of those cases occurring in North America. Due to the late onset of symptoms, patients are often diagnosed after the cancer has progressed to locally advanced or metastatic stages of the disease. LP-184 is designed to target a specific subset of pancreatic cancer patients that are genetically defined, which has the potential to increase beneficial therapeutic options for patients and may ultimately improve survival for those with this cancer.

LP-184 is in pre-clinical development for several targeted indications in cancer, including pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma. LP-184 preferentially damages DNA in cancer cells that over-express certain biomarkers or that harbor mutations in DNA repair pathways. LP-184 was recently granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, and also for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and other malignant gliomas.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR® A.I. platform and machine learning to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to its pipeline of genomically-targeted therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing four drug candidates and an ADC program across eight disclosed tumor targets, including two phase 2 programs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, Lantern's approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. More information is available at: www.lanternpharma.com and Twitter @lanternpharma.

About RADR®

RADR® or Response Algorithm for Drug Positioning & Rescue, is Lantern's proprietary integrated A.I. platform for large-scale biomarker and drug-tumor interaction data analytics that leverages machine-learning. RADR® is used to provide mechanistic insights about drug-tumor interactions, predict the potential response of cancer types and subtypes to existing drugs and drug candidates, and uncover patient groups that may respond to potential therapies being developed by Lantern and its collaborators.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: future events or our future financial performance; the potential advantages of our RADR® platform in identifying drug candidates and patient populations that are likely to respond to a drug candidate; our strategic plans to advance the development of our drug candidates and antibody drug conjugate (ADC) development program; estimates regarding the development timing for our drug candidates and ADC development program; our research and development efforts of our internal drug discovery programs and the utilization of our RADR® platform to streamline the drug development process; our intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and genomic data to streamline and transform the pace, risk and cost of oncology drug discovery and development and to identify patient populations that would likely respond to a drug candidate; estimates regarding potential markets and potential market sizes; sales estimates for our drug candidates and our plans to discover and develop drug candidates and to maximize their commercial potential by advancing such drug candidates ourselves or in collaboration with others. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including, without limitation, statements that use words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "objective," "aim," "upcoming," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, such as (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) the risk that our research and the research of our collaborators in the area of pancreatic cancer may not be successful, (iii) the risk that none of our product candidates has received FDA marketing approval, and we may not be able to successfully initiate, conduct, or conclude clinical testing for or obtain marketing approval for our product candidates, (iv) the risk that no drug product based on our proprietary RADR A.I. platform has received FDA marketing approval or otherwise been incorporated into a commercial product, and (v) those other factors set forth in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 10, 2021. You may access our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the investor SEC filings tab of our website at www.lanternpharma.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, we can give no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release represent our judgment as of the date hereof, and, except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

