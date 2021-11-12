NeurologyLive® Announces Strategic Alliance Partnership With ALS Association The ALS Association is the largest private funder of ALS research in the world

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeurologyLive®, a multimedia platform dedicated to providing health care professionals with direct access to expert-driven, practice-changing news and insights in neurology, is pleased to announce the addition of The ALS Association to its Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.

"MJH Life Sciences™ and NeurologyLive® are honored to partner with The ALS Association, an organization that works tirelessly to push research forward for patients with ALS. We look forward to finding ways to collaborate with The ALS Association to help educate the neurology community," said Bob McLovich, Executive Director of Neurology, MJH Life Sciences™ Ambassador Team

The ALS Association is the only national nonprofit organization fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis on all fronts. Since 1985, it has led the way in global research, assistance for people with the disease through numerous local chapters, care coordination, and partnering with government agencies. The Association fosters hope and enhances quality of life as it tirelessly searches for a cure.

"Our vision – a world without ALS – will take all of us working together to generate research, to expedite the delivery of effective treatments and a cure, and to ensure improved outcomes for people living with ALS until we have cures in hand," said Morgan Roth, Senior Vice President, Communication & Marketing at The ALS Association. "We are grateful to have the partnership of NeurologyLive® and the greater neurology community to present curated, informative and inspiring content about our individual and collective work to end ALS."

The partnership between The ALS Association and NeurologyLive® will help both organizations expand their reach within the ALS space. The SAP program builds a community of advocacy groups, medical associations, and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers, for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, NeurologyLive®, will work with the partners to share exclusive information and improve patient outcomes.

About NeurologyLive®

NeurologyLive® delivers direct access to practice-changing news and expert insights directly from top medical conferences and researchers to improve the lives of patients with neurological diseases such as dementia, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, stroke and more. The NeurologyLive® platform offers an in-depth look at the hundreds of new treatments in development with ever-expanding mechanisms of action, all during an unprecedented time of growing demand for neurology expertise. The NeurologyLive® platform also connects visitors with the most up-to-date clinical trial results, Food and Drug Administration approvals, practice-changing research, and expert insights. NeurologyLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

