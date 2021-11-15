ESS Technology Supports Key Areas of New U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act - Newly signed Act designates dedicated investment in improving roadside safety, digital alert technology and expansion of Move Over laws

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency Safety Solutions (ESS) announced today it is in full support of the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law this afternoon by President Biden, which provides funding and other provisions for enhancing the safety of both disabled vehicles and emergency responders on America's roadways.

ESS is currently performing multiple proof-of-concept projects with automakers and is in negotiations to deploy its revolutionary new H.E.L.P.TM (Hazard Enhanced Location Protocol) safety feature globally in passenger cars, trucks and sport utility vehicles. In addition, ESS is working on the first commercial fleet implementation of its H.E.L.P. DeliverSAFETM solution for long-haul and last-mile commercial delivery vehicles.

H.E.L.P. is a regulatory compliant safety communications feature which significantly increases the conspicuity of disabled or stopped commercial trucks and passenger vehicles on the roadside to help prevent crashes that kill and injure tens of thousands of Americans each year.

"This legislation was sorely needed, as motorists are gravely impacted by scenarios where a moving vehicle strikes a disabled vehicle every seven minutes across the U.S.," said David Tucker, CEO of ESS. "We've been working aggressively for the past few years to develop H.E.L.P. and bring it to market with the sole purpose of saving lives and preventing injuries. But safety technology deployment ultimately requires a strong commitment from state and federal government, NGOs and the public to support automaker adoption and eliminate these preventable tragedies. Passage of the Infrastructure Act is a tangible embodiment of that commitment from the federal government."

H.E.L.P. communicates two forms of advanced notifications to oncoming motorists, providing them with significantly more time to react and safely avoid stationary vehicles and their occupants:

Highly visible, human factors-tuned emergency lighting on the vehicle; and

Cloud-based, digital notifications sent to oncoming vehicles in their vehicle head units and GPS-based mapping applications.

H.E.L.P. digital communications are powered by HAAS Alert's Safety Cloud®, a real-time collision prevention safety service that sends digital alerts of roadway hazards to approaching motorists through navigation applications and in-vehicle head unit displays. Safety Cloud is currently used by over 900 state, municipal and private fleets across North America and has processed more than 1 billion driver alerts since launching in 2016.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes two sections directly focused on improving roadside safety:

Section 24105: Preventing Roadside Deaths – Focuses on increasing the visibility of stopped and disabled vehicles, including the use of optical visibility measures and receiving digital notifications of nearby first responders, and funds education to the public regarding the safety of vehicles and individuals stopped on the roadside.

Section 24109: Review of Move Over or Slow Down Law Public Awareness – Reviews each state's Move Over laws, including the applicable class of vehicles that trigger Move Over or Slow Down laws.

Both sections of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provide direct support to all three prongs of ESS' overall disabled vehicle safety mitigation strategy:

Increase VISUAL conspicuity of stopped and disabled vehicles

Provide DIGITAL conspicuity of stopped and disabled vehicles

Advocate for improved SOCIAL support to protect vehicles and individuals stopped at the roadside

"We believe passage of the Infrastructure Act will bring about drastic and necessary change for good, to make safer roads a reality," said Tucker. "This commitment from our federal government, along with broad deployment of H.E.L.P. technology, will make a tremendous difference in reducing the number of these accidents."

About Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc.

Emergency Safety Solutions, Inc., creator of the H.E.L.P. solution, is a certified Minority Business Enterprise focused on leveraging innovation and technology to save lives by helping to eliminate hundreds of thousands of preventable accidents globally involving vehicles that are in an emergency, disabled or stopped on the side of the road.

H.E.L.P.TM and H.E.L.P. DeliverSAFETM are regulatory-compliant intelligent safety communication systems that help protect occupants of disabled vehicles, oncoming motorists and good Samaritans who assist them – providing more advance warning to drivers of potential threats on or near the roadway.

