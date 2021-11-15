As Baseline Health Amid the Pandemic is Top of Mind, John Hancock Vitality Helps Customers Live Longer, Healthier Lives

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, John Hancock is expanding its Apple Watch program to offer the recently announced Apple Watch Series 7 to life insurance customers participating in the John Hancock Vitality Program, which rewards customers for the everyday things they do to live longer, healthier lives. Beginning this fall, John Hancock Vitality PLUS members can earn an Apple Watch Series 7 for as little as $25 plus tax by exercising regularly.

John Hancock Expands Apple Watch Program, Offers New Apple Watch Series 7 to Life Insurance Customers (CNW Group/John Hancock Insurance)

"Now more than ever, people are increasingly cognizant of their baseline health and mortality," said Brooks Tingle, president and CEO of John Hancock Insurance. "Wearables have the ability to help customers maintain or improve their health, and in some cases, we've even seen that this technology has the ability to save lives. That's why we're excited to continue offering our Vitality customers the latest personal health technology on the market with the new Apple Watch this fall."

The Apple Watch Series 7 has the largest display screen and durability in Apple history and can now measure blood oxygen levels with a revolutionary sensor and app. Users can also take an ECG anytime, check their heart rate as well as other health monitoring innovations like mindfulness and sleep tracking to help with full body wellness.

To date, the Apple Watch has been an extremely popular and effective component of the John Hancock Vitality Program. In a recent survey of John Hancock Vitality members with an Apple Watch, 85 percent stated they are motivated to exercise by their Apple Watch and 92 percent wear an Apple Watch every day, or almost every day.1 Additionally, John Hancock Vitality members with an Apple Watch are:

18% more likely to complete advanced workouts than other device users within the program 2

At least 7% more likely to earn Vitality Points for meditation than other device users 2

More likely to achieve Platinum Status than any other device user, earning more rewards and premium savings2

"We've seen the tremendous impact our Vitality program can have on an individual's health, whether they are far along on their wellness journey or just getting started," continued Tingle. "We believe it's important for life insurers like us to play a role in helping our customers along on this journey to living longer, healthier lives."

Today's announcement follows new research by Vitality and RAND Europe that found an average 15% increase since 1990 in the number of years people will spend in ill health over their lifetimes, from 8.5 years to 9.8 years, which equates to approximately 18% of the average lifespan. The research shows even modest behavior change can materially reduce health risk over time and improve an individual's healthspan. For example, an average 30-year-old man could increase his healthspan by 1.5 years just by introducing 20 minutes of vigorous exercise a day.3 John Hancock Vitality provides members with the resources, tools, education and technology – coupled with incentives and rewards – that can help an individual see improvements in their overall health and healthspan.

Vitality PLUS customers who take part in the Apple Watch program make an initial payment of $25 plus tax. The remaining balance of their Apple Watch is divided into monthly payments over the course of two years. Monthly payments can be reduced to as little as $0 with regular exercise. The more a customer exercises each month, the more they can reduce their monthly payment. The Vitality Points earned toward an Apple Watch can also lead to additional rewards and discounts, including savings on life insurance premiums. Learn more about John Hancock Vitality and how customers can earn an Apple Watch through the program here.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD $1.4 trillion (US $1.1 trillion) as of September 30, 2021. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing leading investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About Vitality Group

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending industry-leading smart tech, data, incentives and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and their organizations. As one of the largest wellness companies in the world, Vitality brings a dynamic and diverse perspective through successful partnerships with the most forward-thinking insurers and employers. More than 20 million people in 31 markets engage in the Vitality program. For more information, visit vitalitygroup.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

MLINY110421727-1

* Apple Watch program is not available in New York or Puerto Rico. Apple Watch ordered through John Hancock Vitality may not be shipped to addresses in Guam. Once you become a Vitality PLUS member and complete the Vitality Health Review (VHR), you can order Apple Watch by electronically signing, at checkout, a Retail Installment Agreement with the Vitality Group, for the retail price of the watch. After an initial payment of $25 plus tax, over the next two years, monthly out of pocket payments are based on the number of Standard Workouts (10,000 to 14,999 steps) and Advanced Workouts (15,000 steps) or the applicable Active Calorie thresholds. The step counts required for Standard and Advanced Workouts are reduced for members beginning at age 71+. One-time upgrade fees plus taxes apply if you choose (GPS + Cellular) versions of Apple Watch, larger watch case sizes, certain bands and case materials. For more information, please visit www.JohnHancockInsurance.com. Apple Watch Series 7 requires iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15 or later. Blood Oxygen app measurements are not intended for medical use, including self-diagnosis or consultation with a doctor, and are only designed for general fitness and wellness purposes. The ECG app and irregular rhythm notification require the latest versions of watchOS and iOS, and are not intended for use by people under 22 years old. The ECG app is available on Apple Watch Series 4 or later (not including Apple Watch SE). The irregular rhythm notification is not designed for people who have been previously diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AF). Apple is not a participant in or sponsor of this promotion. Apple Watch is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. All rights reserved.

Vitality is the provider of the John Hancock Vitality Program in connection with policies issued by John Hancock. John Hancock Vitality Program rewards and discounts are only available to the person insured under the eligible life insurance policy, are subject to change and are not guaranteed to remain the same for the life of the policy.

Insurance policies and/or associated riders and features may not be available in all states. Insurance products are issued by: John Hancock Life Insurance Company (U.S.A.), Boston, MA 02116 (not licensed in New York) and John Hancock Life Insurance Company of New York, Valhalla, NY 10595.

1 September 2020 Qualtrics survey to John Hancock Vitality members with Apple Watch 2 Based on internal John Hancock Vitality member reporting, October 2021 3 Vitality Healthy Futures Research, October 2021

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE John Hancock Insurance