STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the third Thursday of November each year, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) celebrates National Rural Health Day (NRHD) to honor those serving the unique health needs of an estimated 57 million people living in rural America. NOSORH, the 50 State Offices of Rural Health, and organizations nationwide are hosting events throughout the week of November 15 to celebrate the Power of Rural.

Join Nationwide Events Celebrating The 11th Annual National Rural Health Day

"This year, our theme, the Power of Rural: Resolve, Resiliency, Relationships, and Readiness, is focused on what it takes to improve health and build vital rural communities during a public health crisis and beyond," says Teryl Eisinger, NOSORH CEO.

The week is full of activities to learn more about key rural health issues and participate in the conversation. Visit www.powerofrural.org/events for a lineup of activities, including the following NRHD events:

November 17 at 1:00 ET : NOSORH and the Rural Health Information Hub will co-host a Twitter Chat (#RuralHealthChat) on digital equity and the health of rural Americans.

November 18 at 11:30 am ET : The Federal Office of Rural Health Policy (FORHP), a Health Resources and Services Administration division, will host the panel Federal Efforts to Achieve Health Equity in Rural Communities at: The Federal Office of Rural Health Policy (FORHP), a Health Resources and Services Administration division, will host the panel

November 18 at 2:00 ET : NOSORH presents Telling the Rural Star Stories - a live, virtual celebration to honor the 2021 Community Stars and share real power of rural stories. at: NOSORH presents- a live, virtual celebration to honor the 2021 Community Stars and share real power of rural stories.

November 18 at 3:00 ET : Addressing Health Disparities in Rural Communities: FORHP Grantee Highlight s, hosted by FORHP.

November 20 at 9:00 ET : The Rural Medical Education (RME) Collaborative will present the at: The Rural Medical Education (RME) Collaborative will present the Rural Health Clinical Congress , a complimentary CME/CE virtual event for rural primary care clinicians.

NOSORH will release its annual book of Community Stars on November 18. This collection of inspiring stories features rural health professionals and organizations from all 50 states, each of them nominated for their outstanding rural health work. View the eBook or order a hard copy at PowerofRural.org.

Lastly, share what you know or see about resiliency, resolve, readiness and relationships in rural communities with the official NRHD hashtag - #PowerofRural. Use the #PowerofRural on Twitter at 11:18 am (in your time zone) on 11/18!

Visit PowerofRural.org to learn more about NRHD, register for events, and download free promotional tools.

