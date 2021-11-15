SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Gamida Cell Ltd. - GMDA

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gamida Cell Ltd. ("Gamida" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GMDA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Gamida and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 11, 2021, Gamida issued a press release providing an update on the Company's Pre-Biologics License Application ("BLA") meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for omidubicel, the Company's proposed blood cancer treatment. Specifically, Gamida disclosed that "[t]he FDA requested that Gamida Cell provide revised analysis of the manufacturing data generated at Gamida Cell's wholly-owned commercial manufacturing facility to demonstrate the comparability to the omidubicel that was produced at the clinical manufacturing sites for the Phase 3 study", a development that the Company acknowledged would bring a "delay in timing to bring omidubicel to patients after a potential FDA approval[.]"

On this news, Gamida's stock price fell $0.44 cents, or 11.11% percent, to close at $3.52 per share on November 11, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

