1251 Asset Management rebrands to Diffractive Managers Group and makes strategic investment in Wavelength Capital Management

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1251 Asset Management, a multi-affiliate holding company and the asset management platform of 1251 Capital Group, announced today that it is rebranding to Diffractive Managers Group ("Diffractive"). The new name and branding reflect the company's focus on connecting investors with differentiated, active asset managers.

Concurrent with the rebrand, Diffractive has also announced it has made a strategic investment in Wavelength Capital Management ("Wavelength"), a rapidly growing systematic fixed income asset management firm based in Westport, CT.

Peter Martin, Diffractive's Head of Distribution, explained, "Wavelength's highly differentiated strategy aligns perfectly with Diffractive's mission of connecting investors with tomorrow's innovative and impactful solutions. Just as importantly, the team is the ultimate cultural fit: forward-thinking, passionate, and true team players."

As of November 05, 2021, Wavelength managed approximately $195 million in the Wavelength Interest Rate Neutral Fund (WAVLX), a rules-based fixed income mutual fund designed to generate returns in any economic environment. Under the terms of the agreement, Diffractive's Chairman, John Hailer, will join Wavelength's Board of Directors.

"We started Wavelength to deliver our dynamic approach to investing for individuals and institutions with a clear mandate of making their portfolios more resilient and efficient. As markets continue to evolve, I feel it is the right time for us to make a greater impact for investors seeking our disciplined, risk-managed process to meet key challenges in fixed income. Diffractive is the perfect partner as we continue our mission to provide clients with innovative solutions that seek the best balance of risk and return for their financial future. Together with Diffractive, we feel we can expand investors thinking on how they incorporate fixed income into their portfolios," said Andrew Dassori, Wavelength's Chief Investment Officer and Co-CEO.

"Diffractive Managers Group is focused on addressing the evolving needs of financial intermediaries and their clients through impactful portfolio solutions. We partner with a select group of asset managers to offer investors access to traditional core portfolio solutions in addition to a stable of alternative strategies and structures. Passive strategies will continue to play a role in investor portfolios however we believe that advisors and their clients are also looking for innovative and impactful solutions, whether they are seeking social or environmental impact through ESG-focused strategies or targeted portfolio impact through strategies that offer unique return, yield and risk characteristics," said Hailer.

The partnership offers Wavelength access to new channels for growth through Diffractive's extensive distribution platform and expertise. In line with Diffractive's strategy of empowering management teams to build enduring businesses, Wavelength retains independence and full control of the investment process and function.

"Diffractive represents a shared philosophy, culture, and alignment on focusing on the client. Our combined focus is on being 'actively different' and we do that by creating portfolio tools with a goal of being more efficient about the risk, return and outcomes we seek on behalf of our investors," said Mark Landis, Co-CEO of Wavelength.

Diffractive also owns equity stakes in Emerald Asset Management, Greenbacker Capital Management, Mar Vista Investment Partners, and Ziegler Capital Management.

About Diffractive Managers Group

Diffractive Managers Group is an asset management holding company, and a platform company of 1251 Capital Group. Our expertise lies in identifying unique and innovative investment strategies and uncovering partnership opportunities where centralized distribution can drive significant growth. 1251 Capital Group was established with permanent capital from a select group of high net worth investors. Prior to launching 1251 Capital, its senior executives spent a combined 55 years investing capital in the asset management industry on behalf of TA Associates and Natixis Global Asset Management. In Diffractive Managers Group, we set out to operate in a way that is fundamentally different from other capital partners in the asset management sector. For more information, visit www.diffractivemanagers.com .

About Wavelength Capital Management

Wavelength Capital Management is a forward-thinking asset management firm founded in 2013 that specializes in systematic investment solutions. Our factor-based approach applies quantitative tools to process fundamental market and economic information. We are a trusted partner to clients and strive to deliver the best balance of risk and return for their financial future. For more information, visit www.wavelengthcapital.com .

Mutual Fund investing involves risk, principal loss is possible. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please call 1-866-896-9292 or visit www.wavelengthfunds.com. Wavelength Interest Rate Neutral Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC.

There is no affiliation between Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC and Wavelength Capital Management, 1251 Capital Group, Diffractive Managers Group, Emerald Asset Management, Greenbacker Capital Management, Mar Vista Investment Partners, and Ziegler Capital Management.

Important Fund Risk Information

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities and as a result the Fund may be subject to the following risks: interest rate risk, credit risk, credit rating risk, prepayment and extension risk and liquidity risk. This is a non-diversified fund.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results, which will vary. There is no assurance that investment objectives will be met. The portfolio risk management process includes an effort to monitor and manage risk but should not be confused with and does not imply low risk. As with all investments, there is the risk of loss.

