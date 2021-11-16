Through Jan. 15, 2022, Kansans in 91 counties can enroll in Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan Health Adds Four Counties to Kansas Insurance Coverage Through Jan. 15, 2022, Kansans in 91 counties can enroll in Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan

LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Kansas is running from Nov. 1, 2021, through Jan. 15, 2022. This year, Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan is available to Kansas residents in 91 counties through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

"The COVID-19 pandemic emphasized that reliable and affordable health insurance is needed more than ever," said Michael Stephens, Sunflower President and CEO. "As part of the nation's No. 1 Marketplace insurer, Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan has the experience and resources to help people when it matters most, and we're proud to provide reliable coverage to more people throughout Kansas."

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan offers increased value, convenient services, and benefits that help make health insurance fit within people's lives:

$0 Copay for Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan provides coverage for all Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate. from Sunflower Health Plan provides coverage for all essential health benefits , including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,from Sunflower Health Plan also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan website Through thefrom Sunflower Health Plan website https://ambetter.sunflowerhealthplan.com/ , people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

Sunflower Health Plan has been serving Kansas since 2013 and currently serves about 200,000 members across its Medicare, Medicaid, and Ambetter plans. Below is the full list of counties in which Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan will be offered:

Allen

Anderson

Atchison

Barber

Barton

Bourbon

Brown

Butler

Chase

Chautauqua

Cherokee

Cheyenne

Clay

Cloud

Coffey

Comanche

Cowley

Crawford

Decatur *

Dickinson

Doniphan

Douglas

Edwards

Elk

Ellis

Ellsworth

Franklin

Geary

Gove

Graham

Greeley

Greenwood

Harper

Harvey

Hodgeman

Jackson

Jefferson

Jewell

Johnson

Kingman

Kiowa

Labette

Lane *

Leavenworth

Lincoln

Linn

Logan

Lyon

Marion

Marshall

McPherson

Miami

Mitchell

Montgomery

Morris

Nemaha

Neosho

Ness

Norton

Osage

Osborne *

Ottawa

Pawnee

Phillips

Pottawatomie

Pratt

Rawlins

Reno

Republic

Rice

Riley

Rooks *

Rush

Russell

Saline

Scott

Sedgwick

Shawnee

Sheridan

Sherman

Smith

Stafford

Sumner

Thomas

Trego

Wabaunsee

Washington

Wichita

Wilson

Woodson

Wyandotte

*New Ambetter counties for 2022.

Kansas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit https://ambetter.sunflowerhealthplan.com/.

About Sunflower Health Plan

Ambetter of Sunflower Health Plan serves underinsured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter of Sunflower Health Plan is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multinational healthcare enterprise. For more information, please visit https://ambetter.sunflowerhealthplan.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE Sunflower Health Plan