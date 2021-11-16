ClientCircle to help financial advisors grow business

A new product from Rocket Referrals will bring innovative marketing, communications and relationship-building tools to the financial services industry.

DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClientCircleTM, a new communications, relationship-building and business growth software for financial advisors, is coming to the financial services industry.

Created by Rocket Referrals®, a leading insurance communications company in the U.S., ClientCircle will help financial advisors grow their business with tools made for finance.

"We have helped thousands of insurance agents grow their business since 2013, and we're excited to do the same for the financial services industry with their unique needs in mind," said Torey Maerz, president and CEO of Rocket Referrals.

ClientCircle will offer a comprehensive lineup of tools designed for financial services—automated online reviews, referrals, reputation management, FINRA-compliant communications, prospect and client relationship-building campaigns, a compliance collaboration center, and data retention capabilities—are just a few of them.

"Like every industry, the financial services industry faces many challenges—from ongoing, complex regulatory changes to the quickly evolving needs of today's consumers," said Maerz. "Financial advisors need tools to help them build better relationships, re-establish their value in the market with a reduced need for a mediator, and grow their business. With ClientCircle, they'll have the industry-leading software they need to succeed."

About ClientCircle

ClientCircle is a Rocket Referrals company that builds innovative tools to help financial advisors grow their business. For more, visit www.ClientCircle.com.

About Rocket Referrals

Rocket Referrals is a leading insurance communications platform based in Des Moines, Iowa. Since 2013, the company has been providing insurance agents across the U.S. with innovative tools to grow their business. Rocket Referrals software helps collect and analyze feedback, manage online reputation, collect reviews and testimonials, grow referrals, automate cross-selling, and manage communications spanning email, text messaging, web chat, and direct mail. For more, visit www.RocketReferrals.com.

