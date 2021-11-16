Del Monte Foods, Inc. Doubles Down on Upcycled Food Movement with Industry's First Line of Upcycled Certified Green Beans In 2020, the Plant-Based Foods Leader Re-Directed 600,000 Pounds of Surplus Green Beans to Products that Nourish People While Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Del Monte Foods, Inc. is helping to lead the upcycled food movement with the industry's first canned vegetable product to be Upcycled Certified by the Upcycled Food Association , the world's only third-party certification program for upcycled food ingredients and products. Del Monte® Blue Lake® Petite Cut and Blue Lake® Farmhouse Cut Green Beans are made with 100% upcycled and sustainably grown green beans from Wisconsin and Illinois.

"As growers of good, Del Monte Foods is committed to producing healthy food that nourishes people and our planet," said Greg Longstreet, President and CEO of Del Monte Foods. "Having our green beans as the industry's first canned vegetable product to be Upcycled Certified is a reflection of our team's dedication to always ensuring that nutritious food reaches its highest and best purpose, while protecting our planet for future generations."

According to the USDA , food waste is estimated to represent 30-40 percent of the food supply each year, which has devastating consequences for people and the planet. Millions of people globally don't get enough food to eat each day, while rotting food in landfills is a major producer of greenhouse gas emissions. It's estimated that if 50–75 percent of food waste is reduced by 2050, up to 26 gigatons of carbon dioxide emissions could be avoided.

Through its Upcycled Certified Green Bean products, Del Monte re-directed approximately 600,000 pounds of surplus green beans last year, helping to provide healthy and affordable food, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Del Monte will continue to identify opportunities to expand its upcycling efforts across its portfolio of brands.

"Some of our most exciting Upcycled Certified products are from Del Monte Foods -- because they are so recognizable by the average consumer," said Turner Wyatt, CEO and Co-founder of the Upcycled Food Association. "When people hear the term 'upcycled,' they often think the product is going to be something they have never tried before. Nope. These are the green beans we have been eating our whole lives. The only difference is that by choosing the Upcycled Certified ones, consumers are actively preventing food waste."

As a part of Del Monte's mission to nourish families with earth's goodness, the company has been partnering with Feeding America since 2010 to package upcycled green beans, peaches and pears. As a result, approximately 350,000 cases of nutritious food per year are delivered to communities in need.

"We're thrilled to support the upcycled food movement. By reincorporating nutritious ingredients into our products, we can create delicious food that is beneficial to people and the earth," said Molly Laverty, Senior Manager of Environmental & Social Governance of Del Monte Foods. "Preventing food waste is one of the most important ways we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and continue to grow good for our communities, the planet and all those who depend on us for healthy, nourishing foods."

To learn more about Del Monte Foods' sustainability efforts and to read its 2021 sustainability report, visit https://www.delmontefoods.com/sustainability .

About Del Monte Foods

For more than 130 years, Del Monte Foods, Inc. has been driven by our mission to nourish families with earth's goodness. As the original plant-based food company, we're always innovating to make nutritious and delicious foods more accessible to consumers across our portfolio of beloved brands, including Del Monte®, Contadina®, College Inn®, S&W® and Joyba™. We believe that everyone deserves great tasting food they can feel good about, which is why we grow and produce our products using sustainable, and earth-friendly practices for a healthier tomorrow.

Del Monte Foods, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited (Bloomberg: DELM SP, DELM PM) and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. For more information about Del Monte Foods and our products, please visit www.delmontefoods.com or www.delmonte.com .

About Upcycled Food Association

Upcycled Food Association is a nonprofit focused on preventing food waste by accelerating the upcycled economy. With hundreds of Members across dozens of countries, UFA is changing the consumer product supply chain to eliminate food waste by design. Through consumer education and networking, UFA is empowering consumers to prevent food waste with the products they buy. To learn more, visit www.upcycledfood.org

