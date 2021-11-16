The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (Ticker: FRDM) Surpasses 100M In Assets Under Management

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (Ticker: FRDM) is the world's first freedom-weighted emerging markets equity ETF, using independent third-party country-level quantitative personal and economic freedom metrics as the primary factor in its investment process.

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (Ticker: FRDM) recently surged past 100M in assets under management. It is the first emerging markets (EM) equity ETF to use a freedom-weighted approach, seeking to solve the problem of over-concentration to autocracies in commonly used market-capitalization-weighted EM strategies.

Perth Tolle, Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes

"We launched FRDM to see if there would be investor interest in freedom as a new emerging markets (EM) metric," said Perth Tolle, Founder of Life + Liberty Indexes, the sponsor and index provider of the FRDM ETF. "It's great to see how investors resonate with it and find it useful as an EM solution with a much freer country set than popular benchmarks. As freedom-levels continue to diverge globally, the freer EMs will be the launchpads for growth in coming decades."

The FRDM strategy is based on the premise that freer markets perform more sustainably, recover faster from drawdowns, and use their human and economic capital more efficiently, experiencing less capital flight and capital destruction than their less free counterparts.

Ongoing regulatory and geopolitical events in large EMs have exposed Wall Street's mispricing of autocracy risk. Meanwhile, China's allocation in market capitalization weighted EM indexes exceeded 40% at its height. "Freedom-weighting mitigates this autocracy concentration risk for investors," said Tolle.

FRDM is the only emerging markets ETF that has no allocation to China, without being specifically mandated to exclude it. The exclusion is a natural result of freedom-weighting. Currently, FRDM's highest country allocations are to Taiwan, Chile, Poland, and South Korea.

The Freedom 100 EM ETF (FRDM) and its underlying index (FRDM index) were voted "Best New International/Global Equity ETF" and "Index of the Year" in the 2019 ETF.com awards.

About Life + Liberty Indexes: Life + Liberty Indexes is the index provider and sponsor of the Freedom 100 EM ETF. To learn more about the Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF, please visit freedometfs.com. To learn more about the Freedom 100 Emerging Markets Index, please visit www.lifeandlibertyindexes.com.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. Redemptions are limited and often commissions are charged on each trade. FRDM is non-diversified, which may be more sensitive to economic, business, political or other changes affecting individual issuers or investments than a diversified fund, which may result in greater fluctuation in the value of the Fund's Shares and greater risk of loss. Unlike mutual funds, ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. Value investing is subject to the risk that intrinsic values of investments may not be recognized by the broad market or that their prices may decline. Investments utilizing quantitative methods may perform differently than the market as a result of characteristics and data used and changes in trends. Investments in foreign securities involve political, economic and currency risks, greater volatility and differences in accounting methods. These risks are magnified in emerging markets.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. Click here for the FRDM Prospectus, and FRDM SAI. All fund documents can be found at https://freedometfs.com/documents/. A free hardcopy of any prospectus may be obtained by calling +1.215.882.9983. Read carefully before investing.

The Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

Tara Korch

Flackable

(866) 225-0920 ext. 104

tara@flackable.com

