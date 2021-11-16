illumigyn to distribute 5,000 illumigyn Gynescopes to Nigeria where cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women, with a mortality rate of over 60% due to late diagnosis

illumigyn™ Signs Distribution Agreement with Peramare Pharmaceuticals Nigeria Limited to bring its Innovative Gynecological Imaging Platform and Cloud System to Nigeria illumigyn to distribute 5,000 illumigyn Gynescopes to Nigeria where cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women, with a mortality rate of over 60% due to late diagnosis

JERUSALEM, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- illumigyn, the world's first remote gynecological imaging platform, announced today its new distribution agreement with Peramare Pharmaceuticals Nigeria Limited to deploy 5,000 Gynescopes in Nigeria by 2026, making women's health care accessible and affordable worldwide.

Illumigyn is the first FDA-cleared remote gynecological platform. The illumigyn Gynescope™ digitally documents the cervix, vagina, and external genitalia, using high-resolution and superior magnification that enables more accurate pap smears. In addition, the digital documents are saved to the cloud to be used for remote diagnosis, ongoing medical supervision, and additional consultations – without the need to repeat the procedure. All Gynescopes connect to a secure cloud system that enables remote analysis and diagnosis.

Since the Gynescope can be operated by any trained caregiver (OB/GYN, GP, Midwife, Nurse Practitioner, and Physician Assistant) or a nurse practitioner, it opens up the ability for women to be screened and diagnosed even in remote locations without physical access to physicians.

"This agreement is great news for Nigerian women," says Yaron Pinchas, Director at Peramare Pharmaceuticals Nigeria Limited. "Nigeria has almost 60 million women that are at risk of developing cervical cancer. Every year 12,000 women are diagnosed, and 8,000 – two-thirds of them - die from cervical cancer. We have to stop this trend, and a critical preventative measure is to introduce widely accessible cervical screening with the help of illumgyn."

"We established illumigyn to democratize women's healthcare and to bring advanced gynecological care to women worldwide - including cervical screening," adds Mr. Ran Poliakine, illumigyn's Founder. "We have signed on to the WHO initiative to eradicate cervical cancer within a generation and are proud to be part of driving change across Africa."

About Illumigyn

illumigyn, founded by Ran Poliakine and Lior Greenstein, is an Israeli corporation focused on powering women's health and making it accessible and affordable for every woman worldwide. Illumigyn's vision is to disrupt the medical field of gynecology with a complete platform solution featuring the Gynescope™ System, a revolutionary and FDA cleared "gynecology endoscope" and cloud platform service. With our technological know-how and expertise, our vision is to then create an ecosystem that powers all facets of women's health. For more information, please visit https://www.illumigyn.com.

Media Contact:

Justine Rosin

Headline Media

justine@headline.media

IL: +972 54 885 9141

US: +1 917 724 2176

View original content:

SOURCE illumigyn