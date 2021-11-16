Made by the creators of MDacne, the no. 1 dermatology app in the App Store and the no. 1 acne brand on TikTok

Introducing MDhair, the world's first women's hair loss solution that uses AI and computer vision to customize treatment to the root cause of hair loss

Introducing MDhair, the world's first women's hair loss solution that uses AI and computer vision to customize treatment to the root cause of hair loss Made by the creators of MDacne, the no. 1 dermatology app in the App Store and the no. 1 acne brand on TikTok

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MDalgorithms Inc. is launching MDhair, the first AI-based treatment for hair loss. Founded in 2017, it is backed by top Silicon Valley and NYC ventures firms, including Khosla Ventures, Redo Ventures, and Y Combinator.

MDhair is a first-of-its-kind, clinically proven, customized hair regrowth treatment developed by dermatologists.

MDhair is the brainchild of a father and son team Dr. Yoram Harth, a world-renowned dermatologist, a former research fellow at the Department of Dermatology at the Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center, and his son Oded Harth, the CEO of the company, a tech entrepreneur trained in AI and machine learning.

Combining FDA-approved medications with more than 100 dermatologist-formulated botanicals, adaptogens, probiotics, and marine and plant peptides, MDhair's was founded to offer the most comprehensive hair loss treatment to date.

MDhair has built the next-generation hair loss treatment that is:

Customized - Treatment is personalized to the root cause of hair loss.

Medical - Science-based and FDA-cleared hair loss medications.

Botanical - Combines medications and active botanicals for optimal efficacy and safety.

AI-Based – Each treatment is personalized using proprietary AI technology.

Human Touch - 24/7 medical chat support.

Fine-tuning – Formulations are adjusted during the treatment.

Clean - A new generation of medical-grade treatment that is clean, vegan, and eco-friendly

"The US has over 21 million women struggling with hair loss, perplexed by the plethora of treatment options and not sure where to turn," says Oded Harth. "Most hair loss patients never even see a dermatologist. When they do, these office visits can be prohibitively expensive. The other option, the 'one-size-fits-all' products sold online and in drugstores, are simply ineffective and frequently irritating."

"My main insight from treating patients with hair loss for more than 30 years is that treating hair loss in women is more complex than in men," says Dr. Harth. "Customizing the treatment to the root cause of hair loss and the specific characteristics of the scalp and hair in each woman is essential to treatment efficacy."

"We are on a mission to democratize dermatology with AI, offering a highly effective and affordable hair loss treatment to everyone, everywhere," says Oded Harth.

Launching today, MDhair offers free hair analysis and a trial treatment kit starting at $19.

Contact: matthew@mba-partners.com

MDhair Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDhair