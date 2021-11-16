Stepping Stones Museum for Children to Reveal a Reimagined, Reenergized Museum during Grand Reopening New exhibits and new amenities will be unveiled as Stepping Stones reopens on November 20

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Start spreading the news! Stepping Stones Museum for Children is fully reopening to the public with brand new exhibits, renovated spaces and exciting new programming. The award-winning children's museum will open its doors for a grand reopening starting at 8:00 am on Saturday, November 20 with four new exhibits; exciting enhancements to exhibit favorites; engaging, STEAM-infused educational programming; an expanded Healthyville® Café, a new Gift Shop and so much more!

Stepping Stones Museum for Children is an award-winning children's museum nestled in Norwalk, Connecticut's historic Mathews Park.

"All of us at Stepping Stones Museum for Children cannot wait for our community to take this amazing journey into the future with us," said Rhonda Kiest, president and chief executive officer of Stepping Stones. "We are thrilled to fully re-open our doors and debut this newest iteration of our wonderful children's museum."

Stepping Stones is a committed STEAM-infused engine of playful learning with a successful, nationally-recognized track record. In 2021 and beyond, Stepping Stones is connecting with children and families at home and around the world through new and enhanced amenities, exhibits, programs and services that promote healthy children and healthy communities. In addition to incredible upgrades to exhibit and gallery space favorites like Energy Lab®, Tot Town®, the immersive Multimedia Gallery and the Light Gallery, the museum is amped up to unveil the following new experiences:

Lights On! – Check in on the latest and greatest light gadgets and innovations.

Big Adventures: Dinosaurs – Make tracks to Stepping Stones and enter our wacky, whimsical (and sometimes warped) time machine to take a topsy-turvy trek through the past, present and future that features Connecticut's State Dinosaur, the Dilophosaurus.

Puppet Place in the Performance Gallery – Step out with the Stepping Stones Storytellers Bird, BooZoo ™ , Lillie the Ladybug and Lucy Somebody during playful conversations, storytelling and music.

Studio K – Go live in a kid-powered network of fun.

Healthyville ® Café – An expanded Café space featuring many delicious, locally-sourced, healthy food options.

Gift Shop – Get a special gift for a favorite child in our small, curated gift shop that sells merchandise inspired by the museum's exhibits and Storytellers.

"At Stepping Stones, we believe that the power of play is essential to a child's pursuit of lifelong learning," said Kiest. "Every day, we're providing inspirational learning opportunities that motivate children to lead healthy, active and transformative lifestyles."

Stepping Stones is prioritizing the safety and well-being of all our visitors by implementing expanded operating hours, enhanced cleaning procedures, masking requirements for all visitors, ages 24 months and up, as well as a recommendation for advanced registration for your museum visit, members included.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children's Grand Reopening festivities kick off on Thursday, November 18 with S'More FriendsGiving, a private, virtual tour of the museum's newly renovated spaces and exciting new exhibits, as well as a sneak peek of the Worldwide Lights Celebration. Available for purchase is an ooey-gooey S'More-inspired dessert box to enjoy with your family, including four free admission passes to the museum (a $72 value), tasty pre-assembled S'Mores, sparkling cider, hot cocoa spoons plus S'More-flavored jellybeans and cotton candy. Registrants for the virtual tour who also make a donation will be entered into a drawing to win a two-hour private playdate in the museum! Proceeds from this family-friendly fundraising event support the museum's accessibility initiative, Open Arms, which make it possible for every child to participate in the museum's learning community. To learn more about S'More FriendsGiving or to register, visit www.steppingstonesmuseum.org/friendsgiving.

Upon reopening, Stepping Stones will launch into its Worldwide Lights Celebration. It's the most wonderful time of the year as the museum brings light to learning during its annual celebration. Our award-winning children's museum will be illuminated from the inside out, from top to bottom and everything in between. STEAM-team educators will showcase daily memory-making activities for the whole family to enjoy, including special offerings within the new Light's On! exhibit. We'll celebrate the traditions of light that are a part of winter celebrations held around the world. From Hanukkah to Christmas and Kwanzaa to New Year's Eve and more, these holidays have special meaning for the people who celebrate them and provide a wonderful way for us to connect and learn with each other. Food is a major component of these holiday celebrations. The Healthyville® Café will be serving up a delicious array of holiday menu offerings throughout the months of November and December.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children will open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm daily. Admission to the museum remains at $16 per person for non-member adults and children over the age of 12 months and $12 per person for seniors. All museum members and children under the age of 12 months will be admitted for free. Visitors who renew or purchase a new membership will be entered into a drawing to win a two-hour private playdate and a variety of other prizes like "Step Into the Future" t-shirts, Family Four Packs and more! For more information about the museum's reopening, new play-based learning experiences or safe-visit protocols, please visit www.steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203 899 0606, ext. 264.

ABOUT STEPPING STONES MUSEUM FOR CHILDREN

Stepping Stones Museum for Children is an award-winning, private, non-profit 501 (c)(3) children's museum committed to broadening and enriching the lives of children and families. For more information about Stepping Stones, to book a field trip or schedule a class, workshop or facility rental, call 203-899-0606 or visit www.steppingstonesmuseum.org.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children is located at 303 West Avenue, Norwalk, CT, exit 14 North and 15 South off I-95. Museum hours are from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm daily. Admission is $16 for adults and children and $12 for seniors. Children under the age of 1 (12 months) are free. Get social with Stepping Stones on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram .

Excitement is building at Stepping Stones Museum for Children in Norwalk, Connecticut as the award-winning children's museum prepares to reopen its doors after a 20-month hiatus on Saturday, November 20.

