ABB Orders First Alkaline Hydrogen Fuel Cell System from AFC Energy for use in High-Power e-Mobility Charging

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AFC Energy ("AFC Energy" or the "Company"), a leading provider of hydrogen power generation technologies, is pleased to announce that ABB B.V. ("ABB"), a leading global technology company, has placed its first order for the high energy dense "S" Series hydrogen fuel cell system. The order is worth £4 million, with the zero-emission power generator system scheduled for delivery ahead of schedule in early 2023.

ABB will use the first 200kW "S" Series system, which can be fuelled with either hydrogen or ammonia, for high-power EV charging. ABB is the global leader in the provision of EV charging solutions with a presence in 80 markets globally. The collaboration with AFC Energy is designed to enable ABB to provide high-power EV charging to its customers in regions where grid connectivity is absent or constrained.

Over the summer, the companies successfully delivered a fully integrated charging system at ABB's facility in Estonia when AFC Energy's "L" Series fuel cell technology was successfully operated in conjunction with ABB's energy storage and EV charging technology.

The "S" Series generator will use AFC Energy's new anion exchange membrane ("AEM") technology to demonstrate world class energy density from a fuel cell. The "S" Series will be housed in a container approximating the size of a 10ft shipping container.

The 200kW "S" Series is also suitable for other uses where ABB and AFC Energy are collaborating such as in data centres, shipping and off-grid power markets.

Frank Muehlon, President of ABB's E-mobility Division, said:

"With the accelerating transition to electric vehicles there is an increasingly urgent need for additional fast charging capability and particularly in cost effective areas that are not connected to the grid or where the grid is constrained. We believe AFC Energy's zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell system to be part of the solution that will allow us to make EVs accessible to everyone."

Adam Bond, Chief Executive Officer at AFC Energy, said:

"We are delighted to receive our first "S" Series fuel cell system order from ABB and look forward to delivering a 200kW charging system in early 2023.

"AFC Energy is committed to supporting ABB in delivering sustainable e-Mobility infrastructure to the world's growing fleet of electric vehicles. We believe our new "S" Series fuel cell platform will become the "go to" high performance fuel cell technology capturing multiple fuelling strategies, whilst affording best in class AEM power density and efficiency."

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc is commercialising scalable alkaline fuel cell systems, to provide clean electricity for on and off grid applications. The technology, pioneered over the past twelve years in the UK, is now deployable in electric vehicle chargers, off-grid decentralised power systems and data centre applications with emerging opportunities across maritime and rail as part of a portfolio approach to the decarbonisation of local electricity needs. www.afcenergy.com

About ABB

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

