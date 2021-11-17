Babel Street Named a Northern Virginia Technology Council Tech 100 Honoree

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Babel Street , the world's leading AI-enabled data-to-knowledge company, has been recognized as a Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) 2021 Tech 100 Company Honoree. Each year, the NVTC Tech 100 awards recognize the top companies and individuals in the national capital region who are driving tech innovation, leading economic growth, and making a positive impact in the community and industry.

"This year our industry continued to face unprecedented challenges, but at Babel Street, we adapted and remained focused on empowering our customers' missions and driving technological innovation," said Jeff Chapman, founder and CEO of Babel Street. "We are honored to be recognized as a third time Tech 100 winner from the Northern Virginia Technology Council and are inspired to advance our field and contribute to the region."

Babel Street has a deep dedication to perpetual innovation and utilizes unique multilingual AI-driven search capabilities, backed by rigorous data privacy standards. Babel Street focuses on empowering customers with real-time analysis of mission-critical information to drive successful outcomes. The company's commitment to innovation resulted in recognition for its virtual training hub, Babel University, by the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Gold and Silver awards for Excellence in Learning.

"While our nation continues to adapt to our new normal of living during a global pandemic, I am pleased that Virginia continues to be a leading tech hub of flourishing businesses and career opportunities. I am proud to announce that Babel Street is a 2021 NVTC Tech 100 honoree and is a key contributor to making our region a vibrant and inclusive place to live, work and learn," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC.

NVTC's Tech 100 program attracted 130 nominations across three categories: Company, Executive and NextGen Leader. Of the 64 company honorees, Babel Street was selected by an esteemed panel of judges due to the company's commitment to data stewardship and capabilities in driving innovation for its customer teams.

Babel Street was also named an NVTC Tech 100 company in 2020 and 2019.

