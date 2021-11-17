COMSovereign Introduces Lextrum ASTARA™ Electronically Reconfigurable Antenna Technology Enabling Full-Duplex Simultaneous Radio Frequency Transmission and Reception

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions today announced that its completed Over-The-Air ("OTA") testing of its breakthrough Lextrum In-Band Full Duplex (IBFD) self-interference cancellation technology. As a result of the completed testing, the Company is now introducing ASTARA™ (Adaptive Simultaneous Transmit and Receive Antenna), a standalone, electronically reconfigurable antenna technology specifically designed for self-interference cancellation applications. The new antenna system can enable some wireless network operators to quickly benefit from Lextrum's IBFD technology with up to a 100% increase in simultaneous bandwidth.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (PRNewsfoto/COMSovereign Holding Corp.)

In-Band Full Duplex, the ability to simultaneously broadcast and receive wireless signals over a single wireless channel, has the potential to dramatically increase throughput and spectral efficiency in increasingly congested and contested spectrum bands. Lextrum's proprietary in-band full duplex technology addresses the limitation of traditional Time Division Duplexing (TDD) methods by delivering up to twice the throughput in a given channel and reduces the occupied bandwidth required for Frequency Division Duplexing (FDD) based systems. As it nearly eliminates the need for additional guard band spacing, the overall reduction in bandwidth as compared to traditional FDD can be greater than a factor of 2.

Dr. Scott Velazquez, Chief Research Officer at COMSovereign, said, "ASTARA™ is a breakthrough in spectral efficiency and is a critical enabling technology for practical IBFD communications working across the most widely deployed frequencies including C and S bands which are crucial to emerging 5G deployments. Lextrum's IBFD essentially doubles the data capacity of communications by using the same frequency band for simultaneous transmission and reception (STAR), and with the introduction of this new antenna technology, we are able to provide the telecommunications industry with a valuable new solution that addresses efficient spectrum usage, one of the most significant challenges they face."

ASTARA™ highlights include:

ASTARA™ is an electronically reconfigurable antenna that provides up to 70 dB of self-interference cancellation within the antenna itself. Efficient antenna calibration can be performed quickly and regularly, for example, during training intervals which are already provisioned in modern communications systems standards to optimize the antenna's cancellation performance in highly variable or mobile environments

This novel system exclusively available from Lextrum uses a reconfigurable array-based antenna to provide self-interference cancellation with a bandwidth that exceeds 100 MHz to accommodate modern wideband, high data rate 5G waveforms.

Unlike traditional beamforming or beam steering approaches which require large numbers of elements and complex adaptive control algorithms, ASTARA™'s reception characteristics can be electronically tuned to cancel its transmit signal without affecting its beam pattern, even in the presence of nearfield reflections.

The ASTARA™ technology can be combined with other interference cancellation techniques including digitally assisted analog cancellation such COMSovereign's patented Adaptive Signal Cancellation (ASC™) technology and fully digital signal separation techniques to provide total cancellation greater than 120 dB of self-interference cancellation.

Lextrum's IBFD and antenna technologies will be available for licensing to radio manufacturers looking to upgrade their products to support bandwidth doubling via in-band full duplex operation.

"Confirmed by strong over the air test results, we believe that Lextrum's IBFD technology is a critical enabling technology for 5G where densification of the radio access network (RAN) will create significant challenges for network operators who are looking to maximize the value of their billion-dollar investments into spectrum. This unique and valuable technology is a key differentiator in the marketplace and is why we are so excited that it is an integral part of our product roadmap for COMSovereign as we commercialize our next generation of 5G radios including Polaris G2 scheduled for introduction next year," added Dr. Dustin McIntire, Chief Technology Officer of COMSovereign.

A whitepaper entitled "In-Band Full-Duplex Communications Using a Novel Adaptive Reconfigurable Antenna" authored by Scott R. Velazquez, Ph.D. and Dustin H. McIntire, Ph.D, detailing the over-the-air testing of Lextrum's In-Band Full Duplex and ASTARA™ electronically reconfigurable antenna technology has been submitted for presentation at the GOMACTech 2022 conference scheduled for March 21 – 24, 2022. GOMATech was established primarily to review developments in microcircuit applications for government systems. Established in 1968, the conference has focused on advances in systems being developed by the Department of Defense and other government agencies and has been used to announce major government microelectronics initiatives.

For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: COMS and COMSP) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire network. By combining strategic acquisitions with organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has built a U.S.-based communications solution provider able to deliver end-to-end 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators, enterprises, and governments. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems, demand for the Company's products and services, the availability of parts and components for the manufacture of products, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Lextrum Product and Technology Inquires:

Dr. Scott Velazquez, Chief Research Officer

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

858-240-2500

svelazquez@comsovereign.com

Investor Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

COMSovereign Holding Corp.

813-334-9745

investors@comsovereign.com

External Investor Relations:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

COMS@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

and

Media Relations for COMSovereign Holding Corp.:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

mike@mwgco.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE COMSovereign Holding Corp.