The PNW's Best Locale for Holiday Cheer: Snowflake Lane Presented by the Kemper Freeman family and The Bellevue Collection, 17th annual parade features snowfall, light show, Santa and much more Nov. 26 - Dec. 24

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the Pacific Northwest's favorite holiday traditions is back! Snowflake Lane presented by The Bellevue Collection will return for its 17th annual holiday parade Friday, Nov. 26 through Friday, Dec. 24. The free nightly performance at 7 p.m. will feature dazzling lights, vibrant floats, snow fall and a festive production of holiday characters. For more information on Snowflake Lane visit, snowflakelane.com.

"In 2020, we still wanted to offer a way to experience Snowflake Lane, just in a safe manner as we know it's a well-loved tradition for many people, so we pivoted to a walk- and drive-thru celebration instead," said VP of Marketing for The Bellevue Collection Jennifer Leavitt. "We are thankful this year we are able to return to the parade most people know and love with a few adjustments, keeping the ongoing pandemic in mind.* Although the entertainers will not interact with attendees like years past, we know we can still bring holiday cheer to adults and children alike with a focus on the float parade and, of course, the snow."

Set between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square from NE 4th to NE 8th Streets, Snowflake Lane is truly unlike any other holiday celebration in the country as it transforms the city of Bellevue into a winter wonderland. From falling snow, a colorful light show and festive floats to sing-along music, appearances by toy drummers, jingle belle dancers, snow princesses, and the arrival of Santa every night, Snowflake Lane is a must-do activity the whole family will love this holiday season. The annual event is produced locally by Greg Thompson Productions, and performers, who are mostly students, come from all over the Puget Sound to perform nightly.

The inception of Snowflake Lane took place nearly two decades ago by The Bellevue Collection's Kemper Freeman. After visiting New York City's Fifth Avenue and Chicago's Magnificent Mile, he was inspired to create a one-of-a-kind celebration for the local and regional community to experience the joys of the holiday season. Kemper and his family personally support this gift to the community each year.

In addition to Snowflake Lane, The Bellevue Collection will also offer the following holiday programming:

Photos with Santa Claus at Snowflake Lane Factory ( Friday, Nov. 26 – Friday, Dec. 24 , Bellevue Square Center Court, Second Level, by appointment only) – Children and families can pose for a contactless photo with Santa while he is making his list and checking it twice at his desk in the background this holiday season. As masks are required for all, the jolly fellow himself will be donning his festive mask. To schedule a session visit, . Children and families can pose for a contactless photo with Santa while he is making his list and checking it twice at his desk in the background this holiday season. As masks are required for all, the jolly fellow himself will be donning his festive mask. To schedule a session visit, tiny.cc/bellevuesqsanta

Virtual Tree Lighting ( Friday, Nov. 26 , 5 p.m. ) – Watch Santa count down to the lighting of a 30-foot holiday tree, complete with music and dancing characters. Guests are invited to put on their PJs, grab hot cocoa and to tune in from their comfort of their own homes by visiting, Nov. 26 , visit Watch Santa count down to the lighting of a 30-foot holiday tree, complete with music and dancing characters. Guests are invited to put on their PJs, grab hot cocoa and to tune in from their comfort of their own homes by visiting, snowflakelane.com . To view the tree lighting any time after, visit snowflakelane.com

Snowflake Lane Getaway Hotel Packages – Bellevue is the perfect drivable getaway for a shopping trip to the place where holiday spirit is alive. Book a weekend getaway at any of The Collection's three luxury hotels including Hyatt Regency Bellevue, Westin Bellevue or W Bellevue , and receive a $100 Bellevue Collection gift card per night stay to spend on shopping and dining. To book a room or for more information, visit Bellevue is the perfect drivable getaway for a shopping trip to the place where holiday spirit is alive. Book a weekend getaway at any of The Collection's three luxury hotels including Hyatt Regency Bellevue, Westin Bellevue or, and receive aBellevue Collection gift card per night stay to spend on shopping and dining. To book a room or for more information, visit bellevuecollection.com/getaway

Gift with Purchase ( Monday, Nov. 29 – Sunday, Dec. 4 ) – Spend $750 at any Bellevue Collection store or restaurant and receive a $75 gift card by presenting same-day receipts to Guest Services located at Bellevue Square's Center Court. Restrictions may apply.

Grant Holiday Wishes ( Friday, Nov. 26 – Friday, Dec. 17 ) – Stop by Bellevue Square's Holiday Wishing Trees in Center Court and pick up a Wishing Tag to learn how you can support local organizations, such as Eastside Baby Corner , Stop by Bellevue Square's Holiday Wishing Trees in Center Court and pick up a Wishing Tag to learn how you can support local organizations, such as Wellspring Family Services Imagine Housing or Bellevue LifeSpring , to help families and children.

Curbside Pickup – The Bellevue Collection's curbside pickup program allows shoppers to experience their favorite retailers in times of social distancing. The quick and efficient process avoids long delivery delays and provides access to more than 20 participating retailers including Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Crate and Barrel, Williams-Sonoma, Tiffany & Co. and more. To view the most up-to-date list of participating retailers, visit The Bellevue Collection's curbside pickup program allows shoppers to experience their favorite retailers in times of social distancing. The quick and efficient process avoids long delivery delays and provides access to more than 20 participating retailers including Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Crate and Barrel, Williams-Sonoma, Tiffany & Co. and more. To view the most up-to-date list of participating retailers, visit bellevuecollection.com/curbside

Extended Hours and Free Parking – Bellevue Square will extend its hours starting Nov. 21 , with more modifications on select dates. In addition, guests visiting shops and restaurants at Bellevue Square, Bellevue Place and Lincoln Square receive complimentary parking. For the full calendar of hours, visit Bellevue Square will extend its hours starting, with more modifications on select dates. In addition, guests visiting shops and restaurants at Bellevue Square,andreceive complimentary parking. For the full calendar of hours, visit bellevuecollection.com/holidayhours

To learn more about the parade, holiday hours and more, visit bellevuecollection.com.

*Following state and county guidelines, The Bellevue Collection recommends Snowflake Lane attendees wear a mask and observe social distancing. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is not required. As it continues to monitor the state and county COVID mandates and recommendations, The Bellevue Collection may make additional changes.

About The Bellevue Collection

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development is the recently expanded Lincoln Square, anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants, and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,315 luxury hotel rooms and 12,000 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife, and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

