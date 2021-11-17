Vista Outdoor Foundation Announces 2021 Grant Partners, Ten Non-Profit Organizations to Receive Funding to Advance their Mission

ANOKA, Minn., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vista Outdoor Foundation (the "Foundation"), the philanthropic partner of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), is pleased to announce that ten non-profit organizations were selected by its Board of Directors to receive a total of over $600,000 in grants as part of the Foundation's inaugural grant cycle. The ten organizations represent a cross section of outdoor and recreational causes, including organizations that promote conservation, encourage youth and veteran participation in outdoor sports, and work to improve diversity and inclusion in the outdoors.

"I'm proud of the work the Vista Outdoor Foundation has done to support non-profit partners across the country," said Chris Metz, Chief Executive Officer of Vista Outdoor Inc. "The organizations selected for grants are at the forefront of outdoor impact and their efforts align with our Company's mission to get more people outside. We are pleased to support the Foundation in these worthy endeavors and look forward to more progress ahead."

The Foundation received more than 100 requests for funding as part of the grant approval process. The ten organizations selected to receive grants were chosen following a rigorous review of grant applications by the Foundation's Board of Directors based on operational, geographic, and mission-based criteria.

"The creation of the Vista Outdoor Foundation was motivated by a belief that common ground can be found outside," said Dylan Ramsey, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Vista Outdoor Inc. and Chairman of the Vista Outdoor Foundation Board of Directors. "The Foundation seeks to identify and support organizations that work to unite all outdoor enthusiasts, from encouraging youth participation and diversity in outdoor sports to protecting the outdoor spaces that we depend on to pursue our respective passions. The ten organizations selected for grants this year have a tremendous track record of delivering meaningful results. On behalf of the Foundation, I look forward to partnering with them to achieve more great things in the coming years."

Vista Outdoor Foundation 2021 Grant Recipients

The Foundation will open its second grant cycle in the summer of 2022. More information on the Foundation and the process can be found at www.vistaoutdoor.com/Foundation.

Foundation Source served as philanthropic advisor to the Vista Outdoor Foundation in connection with this grant cycle.

About Vista Outdoor Foundation

The Vista Outdoor Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt Delaware corporation under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Foundation supports non-profit partners and programs that seek to expand recreational access, encourage youth participation and diversity in outdoor sports, protect and conserve open space, and mitigate the effects of climate change. The Foundation's Board of Directors is comprised of employees from Vista Outdoor Inc. who represent a broad cross-section of the company's diverse portfolio of brands, outdoor activities and consumers. For more information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com/Foundation.

