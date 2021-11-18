Expert Connections
Alpha Motor Corporation Unveils SAGA™ Pure Electric Sedan At LA Auto Show ZEVAS 2021

Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation unveiled the company's stunning mid-size sedan named SAGA™ at THE ZEVAS™, the Los Angeles Auto Show's inaugural zero-emission vehicle awards program powered by Electrify America. The unveiling followed an announcement of the company's ACE™ Coupe as THE ZEVAS Winner in the category of "Top Coupe."

SAGA™ launch can be viewed at https://youtu.be/3dQvPUDfy6Y.

SAGA™, extends the sleek ACE™ Coupe into a mid-size sedan for five passengers on an electric platform, combining versatile driving performance, durability, and clean power.

The core technology of SAGA™ (Sleek & Adaptative Geometric Architecture) streamlines integration of modern electric vehicle components into an architecture that is built to optimize commonization.

"SAGA™ is different from a traditional 'skateboard chassis.' A skateboard chassis is a popularized term for a motorized platform which the upper body conforms to, whereas SAGA™ is an open vehicle architecture for holistic integration of components and technology."

"The special process of building the SAGA™ requires carefully constructing feasible geometry. Ultimately, it is the result of an efficient automobile commercialization system to make electric vehicles more accessible," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

SAGA™ comes in a single motor rear-wheel drive and dual motor all-wheel drive system with an estimated zero to sixty acceleration time in 6 seconds and maximum speed of up to 124 miles per hour.

The vehicle is intended to be equipped with an 85-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery system with an estimated 300 miles of range. Vehicle charging is achieved using a combination electric vehicle charger with an estimated 80% charge capacity in 1 hour using DC power.

Each battery module features cylindrical cells which are seamlessly packaged into the lower vehicle frame. The battery mass is used to establish a low center of gravity and contributes to a balanced distribution of weight throughout the vehicle.

The exterior architecture and form streamline aerodynamics to improve range efficiency, with an estimated .32 drag coefficient.

SAGA™ features spacious storage compartments, both underneath the hood and trunk of the vehicle. The vehicle interior integrates several advanced features, including a driver-centric digital speedometer, a digital center display, haptic interior climate and audio controls, digital sound system and ergonomically bolstered seating, all designed for an enjoyable in-vehicle experience.

A performance edition in collaboration with Rotiform and hatch back variant of SAGA™ are expected to follow.

SAGA™ vehicle dimensions measure approximately 4,700mm (185in) in length, 1910mm (75in) in width, and 1450mm (57in) in height. The special launch edition SAGA™ Sedan was unveiled in SD Gray, a deep metallic gray finish inspired by the marine layer clouds of San Diego, California.

"We anticipate SAGA™ to resonate with people, in terms of what they are looking for in an electric vehicle. It's a functional and elegant vehicle that we will strive to bring to the market," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

Additional information on the SAGA™ Sedan, including its price, are available on Alpha Motor Corporation's website: https://www.alphamotorinc.com.

To indicate your interest to reserve the SAGA™ Sedan, visit https://www.alphamotorinc.com/vehiclereservation.

Please contact pr@alphamotorinc.com for more information.

*Vehicle specifications are provided for illustrative purposes only and subject to change.

