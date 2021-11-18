CafeMedia & Kargo Preferred Partnership Drives Higher Yield For Content Creators

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CafeMedia, the leading digital advertising sales and technology company for more than 3,000 creators and independent publishers, and Kargo, the leader in mobile advertising, today announced a preferred partnership which brings Kargo's full suite of exclusive, mobile-first ad technology to CafeMedia and AdThrive's publishers.

As a preferred partner, CafeMedia and AdThrive publishers are able to directly integrate Kargo's proprietary technology across their pages, seamlessly transforming standard ad slots into exclusive, engaging creative experiences at scale to maximize their revenue potential.

"We are always looking for unique and differentiated partners to help us connect our incredible publishers with advertisers via the best experience possible," Shobha Doshi, Vice President, Programmatic, CafeMedia. "With Kargo's best-in-class mobile technology, and a shared commitment to brand safety and high-quality content, this partnership is a perfect fit all around."

CafeMedia performs control testing of its partners to ensure they provide positive yield and incremental value for its content creators. CafeMedia found that 60% of Kargo's revenue drove purely incremental lift for publishers due to Kargo's high performing, differentiated inventory solutions.

"Kargo's products, like our exclusive Social Canvas unit, are designed to empower publishers and deliver unique experiences. We're excited to further integrate with CafeMedia to offer its network of content creators differentiated advertising solutions. With this partnership, they can easily access commerce, specialized full-screen mobile, social, and other ad units that brands want and audiences respond to," said Sarah Galinat, Director, Publisher Partnerships at Kargo.

About CafeMedia

CafeMedia's mission is to build a creator-first future. We empower the world's best creators and independent publishers to grow thriving businesses for the long term. Under our CafeMedia and AdThrive brands, we manage digital advertising sales and technology and a growing number of services for more than 3,000 creators and independent publishers. We make it easy for them to focus on what they do best — produce great content.

Our passion and expertise have made us a leader in advertising and creator services. Today we rank as the 9th largest digital property in the U.S. and #1 in Food, Family, Home, and Lifestyle--with a reach of nearly 182M monthly unique visitors in the U.S. alone.

About Kargo

Kargo is a mobile-first, editorial led marketplace of unique multi-channel advertising and commerce opportunities for brands, globally. Our advertising partners fill the ranks of the Fortune 500 and our invitation-only editorial marketplace sets the standard for quality and reach, including 100% of all U.S. smartphone users. With a focus on innovation, our creative team designs exclusive new ad formats that drive breakthrough performance and win industry awards. Kargo is 250 employees strong with offices in NYC, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Auckland, Sydney and Singapore.

