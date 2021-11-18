Exact Sciences and Jefferson Health Commence Collaboration on Multi-Cancer Earlier Detection

MADISON, Wis. and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS) today announced an agreement with Jefferson Health (Jefferson) to conduct research on a new blood-based, multi-cancer earlier detection (MCED) test. This unique effort will engage primary care and specialty providers, care coordinators, and patients from diverse populations across the Jefferson enterprise in research that aims to evaluate MCED test safety and efficacy and help determine how to facilitate the implementation of effective MCED testing in the future.

"We share in Jefferson's deep commitment to building a patient and provider experience that addresses the needs of all populations, including the underserved and vulnerable, so that earlier cancer detection can have the greatest impact," said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences. "We're thrilled to work with a leading health system like Jefferson to determine how MCED testing can be most effectively implemented and to develop the services required to support patients and primary care physicians."

Jefferson Health has a primary care network of more than 100 primary practices across Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey, serving over 125,000 adults who are eligible for cancer screening. A health system-based learning community has been organized to determine the impact of MCED testing on population health. The learning community includes health system leaders, primary care physicians, patients, clinical specialists, care coordinators, population health scientists, administrators, information technology personnel, and community representatives in collaboration with Jefferson's NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center.

"We welcome the Exact Sciences team to our learning community and look forward to participating in research that allows us to 'test and learn' about MCED testing, including how to implement effective advances in cancer screening," said Bruce A. Meyer, MD, MBA, President of Jefferson Health. "We have a shared belief that earlier detection is the best way to bend the cancer mortality curve. We can make this vision a reality by working together to develop clinical pathways which will ultimately be used to deliver new early cancer detection technology and provide related services to the people we serve."

Jefferson is conducting developmental research on patient and provider engagement and plans to participate in Exact Sciences' FDA registration study for its MCED test. Exact Sciences and Jefferson also plan to publish results of their work in this important area.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences relentlessly pursues smarter solutions providing the clarity to take life-changing action, earlier. Building on the success of Cologuard® and Oncotype DX®, Exact Sciences is investing in its product pipeline to take on some of the deadliest cancers and improve patient care. Exact Sciences unites visionary collaborators to help advance the fight against cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at, www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

About Jefferson Health

Jefferson Health, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, is reimagining health care in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey. Jefferson's dedicated team of doctors, nurses, health professionals and staff provides a range of primary to highly-specialized care through 18 hospitals (ten are Magnet®-designated by the ANCC for nursing excellence), more than 50 outpatient and urgent care locations, the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Moss Rehabilitation Hospitals and Magee Rehabilitation and the JeffConnect® telemedicine program. For 2021-2022, Jefferson is ranked among the nation's best hospitals in seven specialities by U.S. News & World Report. Jefferson Health's mission is to improve the lives of patients in the communities it is privileged to serve through safe, effective, equitable, compassionate care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect our forward-looking statements are described in the Risk Factors sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

