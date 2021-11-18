MediaTek Announces New Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A Single-chip Solutions to Bring Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 Connectivity to IoT Devices New solutions combine advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth features with the latest voice processing and power-management technologies

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced the new MediaTek Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A system-on-chips (SoCs) which both integrate a microprocessor (MCU), AI engine, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 subsystems, and a power management unit (PMU) into a single chip. Filogic 130A also integrates an audio digital signal processor to allow device makers to easily add voice assistants and other services into their products. These all-in-one solutions deliver energy-efficient, reliable and high performance connectivity in small form factor designs that are ideal for a wide range of IoT devices.

"In the coming years, advanced connectivity technologies like Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 will become a must-have for smart home devices with the increasing need for more AI processing power, energy efficiency and robust security. MediaTek's Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A solutions offer the perfect combination of features to help drive this transition," said Alan Hsu, Corporate Vice President & General Manager, Intelligent Connectivity at MediaTek. "Each solution has a highly integrated design that packs the latest on-chip processing and power-management technologies into an ultra-small design no bigger than the size of a thumbnail."

Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A both support 1T1R Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz, along with advanced Wi-Fi features such as target wake time (TWT), MU-MIMO, MU-OFDMA, quality of service (QoS) and WPA3 Wi-Fi security. To ensure that users' Wi-Fi connectivity remains reliable even when Bluetooth devices are in use at the same time, the solutions support advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth coexistence.

Both single-chip solutions integrate an Arm Cortex-M33 microcontroller which is supported by embedded RAM and external flash and an integrated front-end module (iFEM) that supports low noise amplifier (LNA) and power amplifier (PA) functionality. The Filogic 130A also integrates an integrated HiFi4 DSP for more accurate far-field voice processing, always-on microphone capability with voice activity detection and trigger word support.

Filogic 130 and Filogic 130A are designed to maximize power-efficiency in the smallest and lowest-power form factor, allowing devices to achieve Energy Star and Green Appliance ratings and certifications. The solutions also support secure boot and hardware crypto engines for robust security capabilities, and support a variety of interfaces including general purpose IOs such as SPI, I2C, I2S, IR input, UART, AUXADC, PWM and GPIO interfaces to make the design process easier.

To learn more about MediaTek's Filogic series, please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/connectivity-and-networking/mediatek-filogic-wifi-6.

