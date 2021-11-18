QurAlis to Present at 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QurAlis Corporation, a biotech company developing breakthrough precision medicines for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets, today announced that its CEO and co-founder, Kasper Roet, PhD, will present an update about the company at the 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be available on the conference website starting Monday, November 22, 2021 through Friday, December 3, 2021.

About QurAlis Corporation

QurAlis is trailblazing the path to conquering amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases with genetically validated targets with next-generation precision medicines. QurAlis' proprietary platforms and unique biomarkers enable the design and development of drugs that act directly on disease-causing genetic alterations. Founded by an internationally recognized team of neurodegenerative biologists from Harvard Medical School and Harvard University, QurAlis is advancing a deep pipeline of antisense oligonucleotides and small molecule programs including addressing sub-forms of ALS that account for the majority of ALS patients. For more information, please visit www.quralis.com or follow us on Twitter @QurAlisCo.

