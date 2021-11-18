Southwest Airlines Champions Education By Awarding More Than $100,000 In Scholarships

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced it awarded a total of $110,000 to 17 students through the Southwest Airlines® Scholarship Program. This program continues the carrier's focus on providing more equitable education opportunities to college-bound students while promoting diverse academic pathways, and ultimately inspiring future generations to pursue careers within the airline industry.

"At Southwest, we believe educated communities are empowered communities, and every student should have the opportunity to achieve their academic goals," said Laura Nieto, Southwest Airlines Director of Community Outreach. "We know championing education access for all yields a positive and lasting impact, and we're excited to help the next generation of students soar."

The scholarship program supports Southwest's continued commitment to its Diversity and Inclusion goals aimed at promoting an equitable and inclusive talent pipeline and workforce. Students could apply for one of the two scholarships in the spring of 2021:

The Hebert D. Kelleher and Rollin W. King Scholarship is an internal scholarship honoring Southwest's Founder and its namesake by providing financial assistance to Southwest Employee dependents.

The Southwest Airlines Scholarship is a new community-centric scholarship underscoring the airline's commitment to building a diverse talent pipeline, and highlighting the importance of equity and inclusion for future generations.

To read more about the recipients, and the colleges and universities they are attending, visit the Southwest Airlines Community.

Funds awarded through the Southwest Airlines Scholarship Program come from the Southwest Airlines Foundation, a corporate-advised fund at the Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2021, Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline1. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 54,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among as many as 130 million Customers carried a year. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest continues to develop tangible steps toward an environmental sustainability goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Learn more at Southwest.com/citizenship https://www.southwest.com/html/southwest-difference/southwest-citizenship/index.html?clk=GFOOTER-ABOUT-DIFFERENCE-SOUTHWEST-CARESabout how Southwest Airlines leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded

2) fulltime-equivalent active Employees

3) 1972-2019 annual profitability

