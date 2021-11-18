Temple Economic Development Corporation Recognized as Accredited Economic Development Organization

TEMPLE, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, the Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) was renamed an Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). The designation recognizes the professional excellence of economic development organizations around the country.

"It is an honor to receive the AEDO designation. Temple EDC takes great pride in retaining, attracting and supporting the people and businesses necessary to improve the quality of life in our community," said Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple EDC. "To receive this accreditation from IEDC is a testament to the Temple, Texas' support of our economic development and our ongoing work."

Receiving accreditation distinguishes economic development organizations as a leading authority on economic-related issues within their communities. Temple EDC will benefit from investor and talent recruitment tools as well as a credible network to support the organization's operations and relationships with site selectors.

Temple EDC has been recognized both within the community and on the state level as a change maker and innovator, continuously improving and providing opportunities for prospective and existing businesses. Case in point, Temple EDC has earned the Business Recognition Program Award from the Texas Association of School Boards, and Cannady was appointed to the Economic Incentive Oversight Board by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. During the last decade, Temple EDC has secured more than $2 billion in total investments focused on the city's key industries.

Governor Abbott has recognized Temple's vital role in Central Texas, saying at a Temple Chamber of Commerce event last year, "The Lone Star State is fortunate to have such successful communities like Temple, and I look forward to its continued emergence as a place of hope, prosperity, and opportunity."

About Temple Economic Development Corporation

The Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) is a nonprofit organization that serves as the designated economic development entity for the City of Temple, Texas. Temple EDC strengthens relationships, builds partnerships, and provides solutions that cause entities to choose Temple. To learn more about doing business in Temple, visit TempleEDC.com.

