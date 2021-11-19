Istation's President & COO Ossa Fisher selected in the 2022 Edition of the Dallas 500

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Istation's President and Chief Operating Officer Ossa Fisher has been selected as an honoree in D CEO's 2022 edition of the Dallas 500. Fisher joins the highly selective group, which represents the most impactful and influential Dallas-Fort Worth business leaders across more than 50 business industries.

The Dallas 500 list, featuring the top North Texas business leaders and executives, is the culmination of months of research, interviews, and conversations with extensive, high-level contacts in the regional business communities by D CEO Editors.

"I am honored to be chosen for this accolade and to be represented among my peers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area." said COO Ossa Fisher. "The business landscape has dramatically changed over the course of the pandemic, and I am proud of what Istation has accomplished. I hope to uphold this generous recognition and to further impact DFW and the community beyond."

Fisher has been previously honored in the Dallas Business Journal with the 2019 Women in Technology Award, which celebrated her impressive professional achievements in educational technology. Additionally, in 2019 Fisher was named as one of 2019's "Top 100 Influencers in EdTech", and under her presidency, Istation was named among 2019's "EdTech 1000: Companies Transforming Education."

In addition to her work, Fisher is active in her community. She joined the board of directors for Uplift Education, one of the largest not-for-profit charter school networks in Texas, in 2013. In this role, she helped develop the growth strategy for the organization, which still uses it currently. She served on the board of directors of the Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation, which helped raise over $100 million to design, build and operate the award-winning Klyde Warren Park green space in downtown Dallas. Fisher has also sat on the SMU Simmons Executive Board since 2018 and is president of the Yale Club of Dallas.

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation's leading providers of richly animated, game-like, educational technology. Istation was named one of 2019's "EdTech 1000: Companies Transforming Education" by EdTech Digest and has received numerous national educational technology awards. The Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation's innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves more than 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries. The company celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2018.

