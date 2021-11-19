Prepare Now and Save up to 50% Off with ReadyWise's VIP Black Friday Sales

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, take the time to prepare with ReadyWise, the leader in Emergency Food Supplies, and get access to Pre-Black Friday deals. ReadyWise believes their consumers deserve more than one day of deals, which is why their VIP Black Friday Sale is starting now and runs through 11/29. This holiday season, ReadyWise is offering up to 50% off in sale prices! All week-long, individuals will also receive a free 72-Hour Kit and free shipping with purchases over $250. Whether you are adding to your emergency stockpile, helping a family member get prepared, or want meals for life's everyday adventures, ReadyWise has countless offers throughout the week to help you get started.

"We know supply shortages will continue well into 2022 as we see more and more price increases and empty shelves. That is why ReadyWise wants to give families the gift of peace of mind by offering great Black Friday Deals all week long," says ReadyWise CEO Morten-Steen Jorgensen. "We hope people can see the value in preparing now. The great thing about our products is that they are delicious and nutritious enough for your everyday meals. However, they are also the perfect emergency backup with up to 25-year shelf-life."

Do not miss out on the product deals during the presale, and make sure to subscribe to ReadyWise's email list to stay updated with new deals every day. Get 50% off 150-Serving Bucket BOGO where you can Buy One, Get One Free for a limited time. This is the perfect starter bundle, containing entrees, breakfasts, snacks, and drinks.

ReadyWise will also offer day of Black Friday deals with limited quantities, including the 1000 Complete Bundle for over 35% off with (10) 100-Serving Food Buckets and (1) Complete 2-Day Emergency Survival Backpack with essential emergency items, food, and water. We also have deals to cater to your family's needs with Camo Backpack deals. Take off 5% with the purchase of (1) backpack, 10% off with the purchase of (2) backpacks, and 15% off if you buy (3) or more backpacks.

These highlighted deals are just a few of the great offerings from ReadyWise. Whether shopping for yourself, your family, or purchasing a gift for someone else, you will have all the options this Black Friday with big bundles and single-item deals.

