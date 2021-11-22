Expert Connections
Alterity Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterity Therapeutics (ASX: ATH, NASDAQ: ATHE) ("Alterity" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing disease modifying treatments for neurodegenerative conditions, today announced that David Stamler, M.D., Chief Executive Officer will participate in two upcoming virtual investor events:

(PRNewsfoto/Alterity Therapeutics Limited)
MST Financial Lifesciences & Biotech Fourm
Wednesday, November 24th at 5:20 p.m. PST (U.S.) / Thursday, November 25th at 12.20 pm AEST
A link to the live and recorded webcast will be available on the Alterity website.

Benchmark Company Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference
Thursday, December 2nd (U.S.) /  Friday, December 3rd (Australia)

About Alterity Therapeutics Limited

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating an alternate future for people living with neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's lead asset, ATH434, has the potential to treat various Parkinsonian disorders. Alterity also has a broad drug discovery platform generating patentable chemical compounds to intercede in disease processes. The Company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, California, USA. For further information please visit the Company's web site at www.alteritytherapeutics.com.

Authorisation & Additional information
This announcement was authorized by David Stamler, CEO of Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Contact: Investor Relations

Australia

US

Rebecca Wilson

Remy Bernarda

E: WE-AUAlterity@we-worldwide.com

remy.bernarda@iradvisory.com

Tp: +61 417 382 391

Tp: +1 (415) 203-6386

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alterity-therapeutics-to-participate-in-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-301429828.html

