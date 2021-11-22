Kip Omolade Releases Hyper-Realistic Portrait Print to Support Times Square Arts

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kip Omolade's "Diovadiova Chrome Kitty Cash V" limited-edition print is available on his website. A portion of the proceeds will go to Times Square Arts which is an organization that collaborates with contemporary artists to present site-specific, thought-provoking work in Times Square.

Kip Omolade Diovadiova Chrome Kitty Cash V Print

Each print of "Diovadiova Chrome Kitty Cash V" is hand-signed and numbered by Kip Omolade. The work looks like a chrome mask against a bright, golden background, but the original is actually an oil painting. Within the mask, there are reflections of Times Square. The portrait is inspired by Omolade's experiences as an African American teen in the 80's. The former graffiti artist and Marvel Comics intern would travel with his friends from Brooklyn to visit Times Square. They would play arcade games or watch Kung Fu movies or just enjoy the excitement of "The Deuce".

Kip Omolade's career has led him to exhibiting in galleries around the world. His special commissions include portraits for the rapper 2 Chainz. A few years ago, the Grammy award winner revealed the paintings at his Versace mansion wedding. Despite Kip's success, Times Square remains an important setting for his art. He says, "I always knew that "Diovadiova Chrome Kitty Cash V" would somehow exhibit in Times Square." Through a serendipitous series of events, the painting was acquired by Viacom and exhibited at their headquarters in Times Square.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Born in Harlem, NY Kip Omolade began his art career as a graffiti artist while interning at Marvel Comics and The Center for African Art. He continued his studies at The Art Students League of New York and The School of Visual Arts. His work has been exhibited in galleries in New York City, Los Angeles, Art Basel Miami, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Good Morning America, Huffington Post, Juxtapoz and Hi-Fructose have also featured his work. Special projects include ESPN, Red Bull, Nike, 2 Chainz, The Versace Mansion, Fantasia Barrino and Sony Music. His work is in the permanent collections of Viacom and Hallmark Cards.

