Nexcess to Update WooCommerce Suite with Built-in Automated Testing Ahead of Holiday Rush

ATLANTA, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcess, the industry's leading managed digital commerce cloud platform, today announced the release of WooCommerce Automated Testing. The Nexcess-exclusive feature enables ecommerce business owners to identify any cart, payment, or login problems affecting their sites. Built-in WooCommerce Automated Testing empowers online store owners to fix any discovered issues and maintain powerful and profitable stores — all in time for the 2021 holiday rush.

"When a shopper can't complete their purchase online, most business owners won't find out until it's too late. At that point, they've already lost the sale, and the customer may not return," says Tiffany Bridge, Product Manager, WordPress ecommerce. "Our platform management technology can now detect and narrow the cause of those issues before your customers log on."

The WooCommerce Automated Testing feature runs nightly tests and displays results in the WordPress dashboard, offering fast, actionable insights for online business owners and web developers. Using a simple green/yellow/red code system, the WooCommerce Automated Testing interface displays the status of critical test cases at a glance.

"We are the first fully managed WooCommerce hosting provider to offer this solution," says Bridge. "We developed it specifically for our Nexcess customers — it's easy-to-use, it has fast functionality and advanced intelligence — it's a remarkable tool."

WooCommerce is known and loved by store owners worldwide for its seamless integrations with business software, limitless customizations, and its compatibility with the internet's most prolific site builder: WordPress. Today, WooCommerce powers over three million online businesses.

For those in the know, Nexcess has long been the best way to make WooCommerce and WordPress easy. Store owners can take advantage of the flexibility and customization WooCommerce has to offer, backed by optimized hosting and industry-leading digital commerce expertise.

"There is no proprietary ecommerce solution on the market today that matches the freedom of WooCommerce. That's just one of the reasons Nexcess focuses on the WordPress and WooCommerce ecosystem. WooCommerce, along with the exclusive Nexcess enhancements, empowers online businesses to easily build, scale, and grow online stores — and keep control of their data," according to Carrier Wheeler, EVP and Chief Operating Officer.

WooCommerce Automated Testing is the latest in a long line of newly added (and free) features to Nexcess Managed WooCommerce and Managed WordPress plans. Nexcess drives powerful and profitable online stores with:

Plugin Performance Monitor ; a built-in feature that captures and compares site performance before and after changes have been made. This feature provides actionable and prescriptive insights to improve site performance.

Sales Performance Monitor; another exclusive feature, Sales Performance Monitor provides critical insights into online store revenue and sales trends, and its intelligence engine alerts store owners if sales slow down.

Together with WooCommerce Automated Testing, these exclusive features make Nexcess the best host to support your ecommerce business.

For more information about the WooCommerce Automated Testing feature, visit the Nexcess Fully Managed WooCommerce Hosting page .

About Nexcess

As the trusted leader in open source ecommerce for over 22 years, Nexcess has been helping merchants and digital agencies of all sizes start, manage, and expand their online businesses. Offering fully managed solutions for WordPress, WooCommerce, Magento, Drupal and more, the company delivers ecommerce solutions across the spectrum from just starting to major multinational online brands.

Nexcess is well-known by designers, developers, and agencies as a market leader in open-source solutions. From pioneering the first managed WooCommerce offering to creating sophisticated Magento Cloud solutions, Nexcess is a leader in store building. Their website-building application, StoreBuilder , continues to power thriving ecommerce for entrepreneurs and SMBs. Nexcess' unparalleled, award-winning customer support is available 24/7/365 at no cost to the customer. They are a member of the Liquid Web Family of Brands and have been recognized as one of INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 12 years.

