Tara Bunch joins Vanguard's Board of Directors

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced the election of Tara Bunch to its board of directors and to the board of trustees of each of the Vanguard funds.

Ms. Bunch is the head of global operations at Airbnb, overseeing customer service, trust and safety, and payments for Hosts and guests in more than 220 countries and regions. With more than three decades of experience leading global teams in the consumer technology industry, Ms. Bunch formerly served as the vice president of AppleCare at Apple and as senior vice president at Hewlett Packard.

"We are fortunate to welcome another highly accomplished leader to Vanguard's board of directors," said Vanguard Chairman and CEO Tim Buckley. "Tara's extraordinary insight as a global operations practitioner, customer-oriented technologist, strategic executive leader, and thoughtful innovator will prove invaluable in her service to Vanguard client-owners."

Ms. Bunch holds an MBA from Santa Clara University and a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley. She lives in Los Angeles with her wife and six children.

In addition to Mr. Buckley and Ms. Bunch, Vanguard's board also includes: Emerson U. Fullwood; Dr. Amy Gutmann; F. Joseph Loughrey; Lead Independent Trustee Mark Loughridge; Scott C. Malpass; Deanna Mulligan; André F. Perold; Sarah Bloom Raskin; Dr. David A. Thomas; and Peter F. Volanakis.

About Vanguard

Vanguard is one of the world's largest investment management companies. As of September 30, 2021, Vanguard managed $8 trillion in global assets. The firm, headquartered in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, offers 417 funds to its more than 30 million investors worldwide. For more information, visit vanguard.com.

Asset figures as of September 30, 2021 unless otherwise noted.

