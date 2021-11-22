Voyager Space and Space Micro Inc. Announce Strategic Agreement

DENVER, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space Inc. (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration and infrastructure, today announced its intent to acquire a majority stake in San Diego-based Space Micro. Space Micro is a highly innovative engineering-driven business focused on advancing high-performance satellite communications, digital, and electro-optical systems with over 2.7 million hours of space flight heritage. Space Micro developed the world's highest data rate Laser Communications Terminal in orbit. As part of the agreement, Voyager intends to provide strategic operations support to help advance Space Micro's technology throughput to civil, commercial, and defense customers.

Voyager Space and Space Micro (PRNewsfoto/Voyager Space)

"For almost two decades Space Micro has developed game-changing technologies and provided trusted high-performance satellite communications systems," says Space Micro Co-Founder and Chairman, David Strobel. "Today marks a huge step in our growth trajectory. The satellite constellation market stands at the tipping point of explosive expansion and now, with the Voyager team and operational functions by our side, we will be prepared to scale our technologies to meet these market needs."

Founded in 2002, Space Micro delivers best-in-class satellite technology to the growing commercial market. Space Micro delivered its first computer and image-processing subsystem in space within the first four years as an organization, then went on to develop its first advanced Software Defined Radios for NASA's Interface Region Imaging Spectrograph (IRIS), Lunar Atmosphere Dust and Environment Explorer (LADEE), and The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). Today, the company has multiple active contracts with NASA, including the development of real-time data sorting inference processing units (IPUs) for Earth observation missions and for providing X-band transponders for two lunar missions selected under the Artemis program. Space Micro also has a long history in providing critical technology for the U.S. Department of Defense, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) space payloads, laser secure communications terminals, and digital RF-to-optical and optical-to-RF signal converters.

"Expanding our already rapidly-growing laser and optical communications systems is a top priority going forward," says Space Micro Co-Founder and CEO David Czajkowski. "We have an unbeatable record of zero in-orbit failures since our first launch, and that's a record we seek to maintain as we continue to grow these critical, high-demand satellite technologies."

Space Micro's customers include NASA, the U.S. Space Force, U.S. Air Force, Space and Missile Center (SMC), U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Space IL (recipient of the Google X-Prize Moonshot Award), the German Space Agency, and many more. Most recently, Space Micro was awarded a contract to deliver ten NanocomTM Software Defined Radios via Lockheed Martin in support of the Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 satellite constellation.

"Space Micro is a perfect addition to Voyager's growing NewSpace portfolio of entrepreneurs and technology capabilities," says Matthew Kuta, President and COO of Voyager Space. "What Space Micro has accomplished on their own is outstanding - and they have a diverse customer base to prove it. Now in partnership with Voyager, Space Micro will have the opportunity to expand its technology footprint and remain at the forefront of innovation for advanced satellite and communications systems."

Today's announcement rounds out nearly two years of immense growth for Voyager Space, following most recently the acquisition of Valley Tech Systems.

For more information about Voyager, please visit: https://voyagerspace.com

For more information about Space Micro, please visit: https://www.spacemicro.com/

About Space Micro

Space Micro is a highly innovative engineering-driven business focused on technology advancement for high-reliability satellite subsystems. The Company has garnered a hard-earned reputation based on innovative, affordable, high-performance communications, digital, and electro-optic systems, as well as the ability to leverage commercial technologies to meet both military and civil space requirements. Founded in 2002, Space Micro marks David Strobel and David Czajkowski's second entrepreneurial venture following the sale of their first company, Space Electronics, Inc., to Maxwell Technologies. Their dauntless determination and enthusiasm have fueled Space Micro's engineering of game-changing technologies, such as the µLCT™ 100 Laser Communication Terminal with a phenomenal SatCom data rate of 100 Gbps.

Space Micro's space flight heritage of over 2.7 million hours, coupled with Technology Readiness Level (TRL)-9 capabilities, helps the Company support aerospace primes, government and civil agencies, commercial entities and NewSpace ventures around the globe. Visit https://www.spacemicro.com/ to learn more.

About Voyager Space

Voyager Space is a global leader in space exploration. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated, publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any space mission humans can conceive. The firm's first-in-industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth needs of commercial space companies by replacing traditional private capital models with a longer-term approach that provides permanent capital. Voyager is led by founders and space industry veterans Dylan Taylor and Matthew Kuta, along with the Board of Directors which includes National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton; leading institutional investor Gabe Finke; world-leading planetary scientist, Dr. Alan Stern; noted public company director and former U.S. undersecretary of technology Dr. Cheryl Shavers; experienced technology executive, board director, and financial leader, Marian Joh; and former undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, Ellen Lord. To learn more about Voyager Space Inc., please visit: https://voyagerspace.com/

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Voyager Space