Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) - "4th Quarter Report"

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Clifton Mining Company has received an amended and updated report from Desert Hawk Gold Corp. In September, Desert Hawk had sold 361 ounces of gold, 432 ounces of silver, crushed 18,357 tons of ore, and they estimated 4,611 recoverable ounces of gold on the heap leach pad.

For October, Desert Hawk reported that they sold 208 ounces of gold, 199 ounces of silver, and during the month they crushed and added an additional 19,601 tons of ore to the leach pad. They also estimate that there are 4,647 recoverable ounces of gold on the leach pad.

Desert Hawk has applied for a project expansion permit and is currently waiting for its approval. They have also been investing in additional drilling and other exploration work to increase the current gold and silver reserves for the project.

Clifton has also invested in some exploration work on the Cane Springs historic gold mine. For additional information, please see under the Property Reports section of the Company's new website at https://www.cliftonmining.com, the Cane Springs Dumont Report. Clifton trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol: "CFTN".

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

