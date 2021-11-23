Indonesia's DANAMON NEW LIVE! EXPERIENCE VOL.2 Goes Ahead Promising Excitement and New Experiences with BCL, NOAH and TULUS

More than 750 cars and 3,000 people joined the three-day hybrid concert.

All performers, crew, and offline audiences have been previously vaccinated and rapid antigen-tested prior to entering the venue.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danamon, one of Indonesia's largest banks, held the Safe & Spectacular Show, a three-day hybrid music concert titled Danamon New Live! Experience Vol.2 held from November 19 - 21 2021 at JIEXPO West Parking, Jakarta, Indonesia.

The show was promoted by Berlian Entertainment with Mahaka Radio Integra, Mata Elang Productions, and JIEXPO. On the first day, the stunning BCL (Bunga Citra Lestari) appeared on stage and surprised the audience by inviting Ariel NOAH. The next day, NOAH opened the show with an inline rollerblade attraction as he slid into the audience area to welcome his fans to the show.

The last day's highlight was TULUS, who entertained and impressed the audience with his songs. The show attendees who were present virtually, were connected via Zoom and shown on big screens to the left and right of the stage.

To show the excitement from the audience, there were images on the big screens that kept changing between the show attendees who were present virtually via the Zoom application, and the attendees who watched the show from inside their cars. All performers received enthusiastic applauses from online attendees and the car horns live at the show.

Danamon New Live! Experience Vol. 2's special musical entertainment show included stunning fireworks displays at the end of each performance so that all online and offline audiences watching the show could feel the festivity.

Dino Hamid, the Project & Creative Director of Danamon New Live! Experience expressed his gratitude to all parties who have contributed to the success of the Safe & Spectacular Show project during the pandemic.

"The Danamon New Live Experience Vol. 2 was successfully held for three consecutive days. Representing all the teams on duty from the organizers, I would like to thank the audience and all who took a part in this event. Despite the ongoing pandemic, we succeeded in organizing and enjoying the Safe & Spectacular Show and while doing so, we are reviving the country's music industry. We applied strict health protocols, starting from pre-event, during the event until post-event. With the success of the Danamon New Live! Experience Vol.2, we are hoping we can come back with new ideas and concerts in the future and revive the Indonesian economy, especially in the Indonesian entertainment industry," said Dino.

The photos of the three-day hybrid event Danamon New Live! Experience Vol.2 can be accessed and downloaded here.

For more updates on "DANAMON NEW LIVE EXPERIENCE VOL.2", follow the official Instagram page @newliveexperience

Event information regarding DANAMON NEW LIVE EXPERIENCE VOL.2:

Concert Title: DANAMON NEW LIVE EXPERIENCE VOL.2 Concert Dates: Friday, Saturday, Sunday - 19, 20 & 21 November 2021 Venue: West Parking – JIExpo Kemayoran Jakarta Performers: BCL (Bunga Citra Lestari), NOAH, TULUS Promoted by: Berlian Entertainment, Mahaka Radio Integra, Mata Elang Productions JIEXPO Tickets & information: tiketapasaja.com by Melon Supported by: Oxygen, Tiketapasaja, Langit Musik, NSP 1212 and APMI Instagram page: @newliveexperience @mydanamon Event official hashtag: DanamonNewLiveExperienceVol2 #DanamonNLE2

#SaatnyaPegangKendali #SafetyAndSpectacular

#BerlianEntertainment #MakeItBrilliant #MataElangProductions #MahakaRadioIntegra

PR & Media Relations:

www.helmisugarapromotions.com

Helmi Sugara Promotions (HSP)

Phone +62812 1919 4393

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berlian Entertainment