InventHelp Inventor Develops Revitalizing Product for Hair (SDB-1539)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a product to help stimulate and strengthen hair, repair damage, and add fullness and shine," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the HAIR GLORY. My design could revitalize and enhance the appearance and feel of your hair."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to help restore and strengthen hair. In doing so, it could encourage healthier hair and hair retention. As a result, it could increase confidence and provide added peace of mind. The invention features a safe and simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who may be losing their hair due to medicines, age, sickness, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations including various sizes and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1539, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp